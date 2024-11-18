Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle adorably sends her love to American after his heartbreaking loss to Jannik Sinner in ATP Finals final

Taylor Fritz narrowly missed out on the 2024 ATP Finals title, falling short against Jannik Sinner, who clinched his maiden title at the year-end championships. Despite the heartbreaking loss, Fritz received an adorable show of support from his girlfriend Morgan Riddle, who has been by his side in Turin.

After previously dashing Fritz's hopes of ending American men's 21-year Grand Slam drought in this year's US Open final, Sinner thwarted the 27-year-old's pursuit of his maiden ATP Finals title. The World No. 1 delivered a commanding performance in the final, claiming a 6-4, 6-4 victory to capture the title in Turin without dropping a set during his campaign.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, who has been cheering him on throughout the tournament, shared a picture of the American after the thrilling final and signaled her love for her boyfriend.

Despite his devastating loss, Fritz took solace in his stellar year, disclosing that he had gained a lot of confidence in his game and that he felt optimistic about carrying his momentum into the 2025 season.

"Yeah, it's been a really good week for me. Obviously, it's a good way to end the year. Gives me a lot of, I guess, confidence finishing the season," Taylor Fritz said in his post-match press conference. "I feel like I've gone up a level and I'm much more confident in my game."

The American also rejoiced over achieving a career goal with his new career-high ranking of World No. 4, admitting that he no longer felt like he didn't belong among the top players.

"Back then I was 5, but I didn't feel like I was 5. Now I'm ranked where I'm at. I feel like I belong. It's a different feeling. It's been a great year," he added. "The goals I set for myself were to finish top 5. My prior career high was 5, so I wanted to actually -- I hit 5 for a week, and I wanted to actually finish 5."

"I wouldn't be able to do it without you" - Taylor Fritz expresses gratitude to his girlfriend Morgan Riddle and coaching team after ATP Finals loss

During his emotional speech at the ATP Finals trophy ceremony, Taylor Fritz graciously congratulated Jannik Sinner and his coaching team on the impressive victory in Turin and an "insane" season on tour.

"I want to stay congrats to Jannik and his team. I mean, playing incredible tennis. Great match, great tournament, insane year honestly. Congrats to you guys, it’s really impressive," Taylor Fritz said.

The American also extended his gratitude to his team and his girlfriend Morgan Riddle for their unwavering support, acknowledging that his success wouldn't be possible without them.

"Thank you for my team for being with me, putting up with me all year long. It’s been a long year, but they're all still sticking around so thank you guys for being here. I mean, I wouldn't be able to do it without you," he added.

Following his runner-up finish at the year-end championships, Fritz will join compatriots Tommy Paul, Ben Shelton, and others at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, where Team USA is set to take on Australia in a blockbuster quarterfinal clash.

