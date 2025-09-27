Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle disturbed by shocking scene of ICE agent assaulting a woman in front of her children

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reshared a disturbing visual where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes matters into his own hands, assaulting a woman who was pleading for his detained husband.The video was first shared by the Now This Impact Instagram channel. The ICE agent pushes the wife into the wall and takes her down to the floor in front of her own child. People in the vicinity were capturing the act through their phones and cameras as the wife continued with the pleading.&quot;ICE agents did this in front of her children. Cruelty is the point,&quot; the post was captioned. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostMorgan Riddle reshared the above post and highlighted that the action unfolded in front of the children.&quot;in front of her children,&quot; she wrote.Morgan Riddle's Instagram storyTaylor Fritz's girlfriend hails from Saint Paul, Minnesota. Morgan Riddle studied English literature at Wagner College in New York City. She is a social media influencer, content creator, and model. She was previously involved in media, marketing, and real estate.Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle goes vintage shopping in JapanTaylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are in Tokyo, Japan. While the American is busy playing the Japan Open, his girlfriend, Morgan, hits the town for shopping.After having a sandwich and juice in the morning, Morgan visited a clothing store where she captured a former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan featuring shirt. She wrote:&quot;Let's go vintage shopping.&quot;Next up, Morgan visited a handbag store where several of them were on display. She also captured a vintage tennis racket and she can only imagine how much it would cost.&quot;I don't even wanna know how much this costs,&quot; she wrote.Morgan also captured Shimbashi (Shinbashi), a lively district in Minato, Tokyo. It is the site of Japan's first railway terminus, and is known for its vibrant nightlife catering to salarymen with izakayas and snack bars. Morgan compared it to Murray Hill, Manhattan, writing:&quot;Tokyo's equivalent to Murray Hill on Thursday night.&quot;Morgan's Instagram storyIn the meantime, Taylor Fritz has entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. He defeated Gabriel Diallo 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round. Then in the second round, he won in straight sets against Nuno Borges 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the quarterfinals. He tallied 15 aces and 29 winners in the match vs Borges. Fritz is next scheduled to face Sebastian Korda on Sunday.