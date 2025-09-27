  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle disturbed by shocking scene of ICE agent assaulting a woman in front of her children

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle disturbed by shocking scene of ICE agent assaulting a woman in front of her children

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 27, 2025 05:41 GMT
Laver Cup 2022 - Previews - Source: Getty
Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle disturbed by shocking scene of ICE agent assaulting a woman in front of her children - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reshared a disturbing visual where an Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent takes matters into his own hands, assaulting a woman who was pleading for his detained husband.

Ad

The video was first shared by the Now This Impact Instagram channel. The ICE agent pushes the wife into the wall and takes her down to the floor in front of her own child. People in the vicinity were capturing the act through their phones and cameras as the wife continued with the pleading.

"ICE agents did this in front of her children. Cruelty is the point," the post was captioned.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Morgan Riddle reshared the above post and highlighted that the action unfolded in front of the children.

"in front of her children," she wrote.
Morgan Riddle&#039;s Instagram story
Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend hails from Saint Paul, Minnesota. Morgan Riddle studied English literature at Wagner College in New York City. She is a social media influencer, content creator, and model. She was previously involved in media, marketing, and real estate.

Ad

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle goes vintage shopping in Japan

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle are in Tokyo, Japan. While the American is busy playing the Japan Open, his girlfriend, Morgan, hits the town for shopping.

After having a sandwich and juice in the morning, Morgan visited a clothing store where she captured a former WWE superstar Hulk Hogan featuring shirt. She wrote:

Ad
"Let's go vintage shopping."

Next up, Morgan visited a handbag store where several of them were on display. She also captured a vintage tennis racket and she can only imagine how much it would cost.

"I don't even wanna know how much this costs," she wrote.

Morgan also captured Shimbashi (Shinbashi), a lively district in Minato, Tokyo. It is the site of Japan's first railway terminus, and is known for its vibrant nightlife catering to salarymen with izakayas and snack bars. Morgan compared it to Murray Hill, Manhattan, writing:

Ad
"Tokyo's equivalent to Murray Hill on Thursday night."
Morgan&#039;s Instagram story
Morgan's Instagram story

In the meantime, Taylor Fritz has entered the quarterfinals of the Japan Open. He defeated Gabriel Diallo 4-6, 6-3, 7-6(3) in the first round. Then in the second round, he won in straight sets against Nuno Borges 7-5, 7-6(4) to reach the quarterfinals. He tallied 15 aces and 29 winners in the match vs Borges. Fritz is next scheduled to face Sebastian Korda on Sunday.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications