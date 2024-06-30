Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle gushes over American 'serving' at his Eastbourne trophy photoshoot after title No. 8 ahead of Wimbledon

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle gushed over his trophy photoshoot at the 2024 Rothesay International. He won the title at Eastbourne defeating Max Purcell in the final.

Fritz is having a great grasscourt season. He started strong with a quarterfinal finish at the 2024 Queen's Club Championships and also reached the final in doubles along with Karen Khachanov.

The American then lifted the title at the Rothesay International, defeating Thiago Seyboth Wild, Juncheng Shang, Aleksandar Vukic, and Purcell on his way to the trophy. This was his third title in Eastbourne after winning in 2019 and 2022.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle fawned over his trophy celebration as the American posed lying over the grass. She wrote:

"Serve."

Riddle also shared another picture of Fritz with the trophy and wrote:

"Title #8!!! so proud of you."

The American will now begin his Wimbledon campaign against Christopher O'Connell in the first round. Fritz leads the head-to-head against O'Connell 1-0 as he won their only previous encounter at the 2023 Madrid Open.

Taylor Fritz on playing a week before Wimbledon: "The stigma with when you're a higher-ranked player.... everyone is different"

Taylor Fritz at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne

Taylor Fritz shed light on the stigma attached to playing a tournament right before a Grand Slam for a high-ranked player, such as himself. The American said, at a press conference, that he prefers to arrive at most of the Major tournaments a little earlier, with Wimbledon being an exception.

"So I think the stigma with when you're a higher-ranked player, you want to be at the slam a bit earlier, and I think that tracks for me at most tournaments," Fritz said.

The World No. 13 pointed out the similarities between the courts at Eastbourne and Wimbledon, adding that he wants to head into a Major with the confidence of winning a title rather than having a week-long preparation period with a bad loss during the last match.

"The week before here, as well, it's grass, it's not that physical. It's basically serving all week. And to be honest, the grass here is very similar to Wimbledon. I'll take winning a title and having just the confidence in my game going into a big tournament with less time to prepare than a week of sitting there and practicing and not feeling great about the last match, last competitive match I played."

"That's just -- everyone is different. That's kind of just how I look at it."

Taylor Fritz's best result at Wimbledon came in 2022 when he reached the quarterfinals, losing to Rafael Nadal in a five-set thriller.

