Taylor Fritz has progressed to the Round of 16 at the 2024 Italian Open. He cut his compatriot Sebastian Korda's run short in the Round of 32 with a convincing 6-3, 6-4 victory.

Fritz has had good results in the clay swing this season. He was a finalist at the 2024 Munich Open where he lost to Jan-Lennard Struff. The World No. 13 recently made a semifinal run at the Madrid Open where he defeated high-quality players such as Sebastian Baez and Francisco Cerundolo.

Fritz will be eyeing his maiden title on the 'red dirt' at the Italian Open. As part of superstition, the American dines at the famous Italian restaurant Taverna Trilussa the night before a match.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle took to Instagram to share a picture of the former World No. 5. In the picture, Fritz can be seen enjoying a bowl of spaghetti in the same spot once again before his Round-of-16 clash. Considering Fritz's patronage, Riddle hilariously requested the restaurant for sponsorship.

"Taverna Trilussa please sponsor us," Riddle joked on Instagram.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram

The social media influencer also included a picture of the restaurant's famed pasta-serving style in steel pans.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle makes the most of her time in Rome during Italian Open 2024

Morgan Riddle(left) and Taylor Fritz(right) at the 2023 Laver Cup

Along with the picture of Taylor Fritz's continuing superstition, Morgan Riddle also shared pictures and clips from her time in the Italian capital. It included a picture of Rome's iconic Trevi Fountain and the Galleria Doria-Pamphilj.

In one of the clips, Riddle captured the ornate architecture of Galleria Doria-Pamphilj which houses a private art collection. She set it to the background of Italy's famous music composer and pianist Armando Trovajoli's notes in the song L'amore dice ciao.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram

In another clip, Riddle could be seen enjoying a slice of pizza on a street. She hilariously shared that it was her second slice after a seagull swooped in on the first.

"Take 2 after a seagull did a drive by on my first slice," wrote Riddle.

Screengrab from Morgan Riddle's Instagram

Riddle could be seen in a white top paired with black-and-white striped trousers for her stroll through the city.

She is likely to be seen next in Fritz's player box as the American squares off against Grigor Dimitrov in the Round of 16 at the Italian Open on Tuesday.