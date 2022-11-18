Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle hyped over his ATP Finals semifinals run in Turin debut

Taylor Fritz defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime to reach the semifinals of the 2022 ATP finals in his Turin debut. The American, with his power serves, forehands and backhands, overcame Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2 in a do-or-die encounter for a spot in the semifinals of the ATP’s year-ending championship.

"It is huge. From possibly not even qualifying to now be in the semis feels great. I felt like I was going to play well here. I feel that I always play my best tennis against the best players," said Fritz upon reaching the semifinals.

Fritz's girlfriend and social media influencer, Morgan Riddle, was hyped with the win and posted a picture of Taylor Fritz's camera lens sign of the match that read 'SEMIFINALS' on her Instagram story to show her excitement.

"lfg @taylor_fritz," wrote Morgan Riddle along with a heart emoji.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

The couple began dating in 2020 and will soon be seen together in a new Netflix tennis series following Fritz and other top tennis players as they compete in four Grand Slam tournaments.

Taylor Fritz will face Novak Djokovic in semifinals of 2022 ATP Finals

Taylor Fritz in action at the Nitto ATP Finals 2022

Taylor Fritz advanced to the semifinals after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime 7-6 (4), 6-7 (5), 6-2. In the semifinals, he will compete against 21-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic. Fritz has reached three semifinals this year, each time he’s gone on to win the tournament.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, the World No. 9 stated the statistic that every time he reached the semifinals, he went on to win the tournament. According to Fritz, this was the reason for his ranking.

"For me, that is probably the most impressive stat because the difference in points to winning a tournament, losing the semifinals is massive. One of the only reasons why I'm ranked where I'm ranked is because every time I've gone to the semis, I've been able to win the tournament. It's been a big part of my year," said Taylor Fritz.

Fritz also spoke about the importance of serve in indoor hardcourts.

"Holding serve by far is the most important thing on this court, holding serve and returning. But you don't necessarily have to be serving amazing. If you just hit your spots, take care of the serve, it's going to look like everyone is serving incredible," said Fritz.

Fritz added that he is super excited to face Novak Djokovic in the semifinals, who is vying for his sixth ATP Finals title.

"It's a great opportunity. I look forward to playing Novak. Obviously he's one of the best if not the best. He's done pretty well here in the past. I'm super excited for the opportunity," he added.

Rafael Nadal and wife Maria Francisca Perello spotted with infant son. click here for pictures.

Poll : 0 votes