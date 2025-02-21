Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle issues heartfelt plea about pet dogs after feeling the warmth of new foster pup

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared her experience of rescuing a female Doberman from the euthanasia list and fostering her. She also used the opportunity to deliver a powerful message, urging people to adopt from shelters rather than buy from breeders.

Fritz and Riddle have been dating since 2020 and remain deeply connected. They frequently share moments from their lives on social media, including their commitment to animal fostering. While they have primarily focused on rescuing kittens, Riddle recently took an important step by fostering a female Doberman at risk of euthanasia at Kern County Animal Shelter.

The 27-year-old shared the pup’s story on Instagram. Despite an unknown past, the dog has shown affection and comforted her while it recovers.

"new foster pup, pulled from the euthanasia list at Kern County animal shelter. We've had foster cats mostly the last 2 years but I saw a post about her and went straight to pick her up when I landed. If anyone in L.A is looking to adopt, she's a small doberman, a bit shy to warm up, I don't know her history. But I've been sick this week and she's been snuggling on the couch with me and she's sooo sweet," she wrote.

Check out her Instagram story below:

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @moorrgs)

In another story, Riddle expressed frustration over people spending thousands on designer dogs from breeders while shelters across the U.S. are overcrowded, urging more people to foster and support animal rescues.

"I'm sorry I can't get past people buying dogs from breeders and spending thousands of dollars on over-bred, designer dogs when this is the reality of shelters in the country right now. The shelters of every single city in America are completely overwhelmed and full and rescues can't handle any more incoming without people stepping up to foster," she wrote.

Furthermore, she urged her followers, especially content creators, to promote adoption over breeders.

"I am begging my followers to reconsider using breeders and to sign up to foster with your local rescue! Especially to my peers are content creators, please promote adoption and rescues. Petfinder.com has thousands of adoptable animals and you can search exactly down to the color, size and breed you want to rescue. You can save a life!!!" She added.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @moorrgs) Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at Laver Cup 2022 - Image Source: Getty

Morgan Riddle is a well-known model and social media influencer with over 429k followers on Instagram.

When Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle shared a heartwarming moment with their foster kittens

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Image Source: Getty

As mentioned earlier, Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been strong advocates for animal fostering. Last year, Riddle shared an Instagram story featuring the couple's three foster kittens snuggled up under a blanket as they watched the horror movie 'Longlegs.'

"Scary Movie Night (finally watching longlegs wish me luck)" she shared.

Taylor Fritz last competed at the Delray Beach Open, where he reached the quarterfinals. Despite a hard-fought battle, he fell to eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-7(7), 6-7(7).

