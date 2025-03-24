Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle jokes about the 'real match up' at Miami Open as she battles humidity while supporting American

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently joked about weathering the heat of Miami while watching her boyfriend during the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Riddle posted a lighthearted moment, joking that the weather was giving her hair a run for its money.

After a Round of 16 exit in the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Fritz moved on to Miami, where he is making his ninth appearance at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Seeded No. 3, the American received a bye into the second round and got off to a good start with a straight-sets victory over Italy's Lorenzo Sonego, 7-6(2), 6-3.

His next test is against 27th seed Denis Shapovalov in the third round. If Fritz can win, he'll face either lucky loser Adam Walton or wildcard Coleman Wong in the Round of 16.

As Fritz has pursued victory on the court, Morgan Riddle has stood alongside him. Always active on social media, Riddle shared a lighthearted remark on the Miami heat on her Instagram stories on March 23, 2025.

The 27-year-old posted a picture of herself in the stands during Fritz's second-round match, humorously teasing about the city's humidity. Riddle posed wearing a striped polo-collar top and mid-rise white shorts, black shades, and an elegant Miu Miu tote bag. Her caption was:

"The real match up this week is my hair vs the humidity."

Screengrab of Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle's Instagram stories (@moorrgs)

Riddle, a social media influencer and YouTube personality started dating Fritz in 2020. The pair have become popular over the years with their behind-the-scenes glimpses of life on the ATP Tour.

When Taylor Fritz discussed his relationship with his girlfriend Morgan Riddle

In Picture: Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz during the 2023 Laver Cup (Source: Getty)

During a November 2024 interview with CNN Sports, Taylor Fritz spoke warmly of his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, appreciating her solid support. He shared that even though she was not very familiar with tennis, she volunteered to learn for him.

"I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding," Fritz said.

Taylor Fritz also shared the positive role Riddle had played in his career, drawing attention to the fact that having her around him has greatly contributed to his build-up of self-confidence and frame of mind in the game.

