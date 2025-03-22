Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, recently shared her boyfriend's excitement over ordering a slow cooker during the Miami Open. The renowned model and social media influencer often shares glimpses of their life online.

After his fourth-round exit at the BNP Paribas Open last week, Fritz quickly shifted his focus to the Miami Open and is currently in the city for the Masters 1000 event. However, instead of dwelling on the pressure, he turned to cooking, as recently revealed by his girlfriend.

Riddle recently posted pictures on her Instagram story, playfully captioning them "taylor & the crockpot: a short story." In the first story, she shared a screenshot of her chat with Fritz, where he excitedly talks about ordering a slow cooker.

"was he thinking about slow cookers for 45 minutes?" She wrote.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @moorrgs)

In the second story, Fritz is captured from behind and is seen cooking something in that slow cooker. However, it is unclear what was inside the pot.

"v excited," she wrote.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @moorrgs)

In the third story, the meal, along with the pot, appeared to be placed inside the refrigerator, with Riddle writing:

"the end."

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story; ( Source - Instagram @moorrgs)

Morgan Riddle, who frequently supports her boyfriend during matches, celebrated his triumph at the United Cup.

"Like, kind of miserable, but I was like, "Well, at least I'm seeing the world": Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on traveling with him during the COVID-19 pandemic

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, at the 2025 Australian Open - Day 7 - Image Source: Getty

Speaking on The Squeeze podcast recently, Morgan Riddle reflected on traveling with Taylor Fritz during the COVID-19 pandemic. The social media influencer explained that the bubble tournaments felt no different from being locked in the United States.

"I was so itching to do something because it'd been months of being in the pandemic. So, I was like, "let's get out of the US!" and the tournaments weren't enjoyable by any means. They were called bubble tournaments. The only places we could go were the tournament sites or the hotels. So it's not like I was out exploring Paris," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle said (24:08 onwards.)

Riddle recalled her first year on tour feeling isolated and confined to hotels and tennis courts, yet she found solace in experiencing the world.

"Literally the first year I was on tour, I was isolated in a hotel room or at the tennis courts and that was it. Like, kind of miserable, but I was like, "Well, at least I'm seeing the world, kind of doing something," she added.

Notably, Fritz and Riddle met for the first time on a dating app called Raya in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

