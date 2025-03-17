Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opens up about 'miserable' experience while touring with American ATP star

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently revisited her first year traveling with the American ATP star. According to Riddle, her experiences, despite being full of travel, lacked the essence of exploration.

Fritz and Riddle met on Raya in 2020 and began dating soon after. At the time, the ATP star wasn't traveling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought the professional tennis world to a standstill. However, things changed later, as certain restrictions were lifted and tournaments began again, albeit with numerous protocols in place to contain the spread of the viral respiratory disease.

Morgan Riddle was featured as a recent guest on The Squeeze podcast, and she cast her mind back on the beginning of her travels with Taylor Fritz following the resumption of professional tennis events. The 27-year-old laid bare how traveling with her boyfriend allowed her to head out of the US. However, she also shed light on the darker side of her experiences due to varying levels of COVID-19 restrictions across different countries.

"I was so itching to do something because it'd been months of being in the pandemic. So, I was like, "let's get out of the US!" and the tournaments weren't enjoyable by any means. They were called bubble tournaments. The only places we could go were the tournament sites or the hotels. So it's not like I was out exploring Paris," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle said (24:20 onwards).

"Literally the first year I was on tour, I was isolated in a hotel room or at the tennis courts and that was it. Like, kind of miserable, but I was like, "Well, at least I'm seeing the world, kind of doing something," she added.

Riddle has established herself as one of the most prominent influencers in tennis, with her content being a heady mix of lifestyle, fashion, beauty, and travel with the sport as the underlying thread.

In a 2023 interview, Taylor Fritz himself spoke up about what he told Riddle ahead of professional tennis events' resumption amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor Fritz disclosed "deal" conversation with girlfriend Morgan Riddle in candid 2023 confession

Morgan Riddle (left) and Taylor Fritz (right) at the 2023 Laver Cup Gala (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle were interviewed by The New York Times in 2023. Here, the 2022 BNP Paribas Open (Indian Wells) champion revealed what he had told his girlfriend prior to tennis tournaments resuming after his extended break from the sport due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I prefaced it. I was like: ‘Look, this is not how it’s going to be. I don’t have this free time. I’m going to be traveling, like, every single week.’ But I also said, ‘You know, it’s not a bad deal — you can travel all over the world, if you’re up for it," Fritz told The New York Times.

The World No. 4 has endured a difficult 2025, despite starting the season with a bang by winning the United Cup for Team USA alongside Coco Gauff. The 2024 US Open runner-up has won ten matches and lost five, with his most recent outing being a fourth-round loss at the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells to eventual champion Jack Draper.

