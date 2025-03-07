Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle jokes about being 'so back' after mishap at Indian Wells

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, shared about a clumsy accident at the BNP Paribas event in Indian Wells. Fritz met Riddle on the dating app Raya in 2020, and the couple has been regulars on the ATP tour ever since.

Riddle is an influencer, content creator and style guru. She often uses her social media platforms to post about her life on tour with Taylor Fritz and to talk about fashion, lifestyle, and travel.

The two are now at Indian Wells as the American prepares for this week's BNP Paribas event. Riddle took to her Instagram account on Thursday to post an image of the inside of the stadium, revealing that immediately after taking the pictures, she'd suffered a mishap:

"Fell down a flight of stairs right after this pic. We are so back!"

Riddle has previously complained on Instagram of a myriad of travel issues she's encountered on tour. These include lost shoes, food poisoning, accommodation break-ins, and even kidnap attempts.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have become the ATP Tour's most well-known power couple

Mogan Riddle has 429,000 followers on Instagram and 548,000 TikTok devotees. She also appeared with Fritz on the Netflix Point Break series, which followed a group of top-level tennis players as they navigated the tour. Her performance on the show led the New York Times to name Riddle as "the most famous woman in men's tennis."

Taylor Fritz admitted that his relationship with Riddle has opened up new worlds for him, too. The couple has become fashion icons, which rarely comes easy to sports people. Talking to racquetmag.com, Fritz stated that despite his girlfriend's style icon status, he's still his own man:

"Fashion, modeling, stuff like that is a great way to show people me. Sometimes I ignore her advice.”

On-court Fritz, the third seed in Indian Wells, has had a slow start to 2025. After losing in the third round of the Australian Open to Gael Monfils, the American had an early exit in Dallas, followed by a quarterfinal appearance at Delray Beach, where he lost to eventual finalist Alejandro Davidovich.

Fritz went out to Holger Rune at the last sixteen stage last year, but he won the title in 2022, beating Rafael Nadal in the final. He's on home soil this week, so he will be looking to repeat that performance. He plays Matteo Gigante in the first round tomorrow.

