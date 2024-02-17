Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle lands partnership deal with Wilson, flaunts brand's tennis attire and racket

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has landed a partnership deal with Wilson. Riddle's relationship with Fritz dates back to 2020, when the pair met on Raya, a dating app. From 2021, Riddle started traveling with Fritz to various ATP Tour events. In 2022, she took the bold decision of leaving her corporate job and started creating tennis-based content, primarily on TikTok.

Multiple TikTok videos made by Riddle went viral, and eventually, she became a full-time tennis influencer. Through her social media content and YouTube vlogs, Riddle showcases her experiences on the professional tennis tour alongside her boyfriend Fritz.

The Minnesota native also solidified her reputation by appearing in Netflix's Break Point docuseries. At the 2023 Wimbledon Championships, Riddle was the official host of the tournament's fashion video series, Wimbledon Threads.

Recently, another feather in Riddle's cap came in the form of a partnership deal with Wilson Sporting Goods Company. The Chicago-based brand is one of the most well-known names in tennis, and its products have been used by some of the sport's most decorated players. For instance, both Pete Sampras and Roger Federer have used the Pro Staff racket. Wilson is also the official tennis ball partner of the US Open and the French Open.

Riddle shared the news via a social media post. It featured Riddle posing with a Wilson racket wearing the brand's tennis attire, alongside a caption:

"Your newest Wilson girl!!!" the influencer wrote in an Instagram post.

Taylor Fritz is into the semifinals of the Delray Beach Open

Taylor Fritz at the 2024 Australian Open

Taylor Fritz is currently taking part in the Delray Beach Open. The 26-year-old is the defending champion of the ATP 250 tournament, having defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 5-7, 6-2 in last year's final.

This year, top seed Fritz received a first round bye and started the defense of his title in the Round of 16 against Nuno Borges. The 26-year-old Portuguese was one of the surprise packages at the Australian Open, where he reached the fourth round before being ousted by eventual finalist Daniil Medvedev.

Borges gave Fritz a tough fight during the first set of the 2024 Delray Beach Open. However, the American took the set 7-6(5) after winning the tiebreak. The second set proved relatively easy for Fritz as he downed Borges 6-4.

In the quarterfinals, Fritz faced Australian Rinky Hijikata. The World No. 9 made short work of Hijikata and clinched the match 6-3, 6-3. Fritz is set to face compatriot Marcos Giron next, who is in a confident mood after reaching the final of the Dallas Open before losing to Tommy Paul.