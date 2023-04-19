Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle opened up about how comments on the internet create new insecurities for her on a daily basis.

Riddle, an influencer, has gained popularity for sharing interesting and engaging tennis-related content on various social media platforms. The 25-year-old frequently provides behind-the-scenes content from tennis tournaments around the world while traveling to support Fritz during his matches.

Despite the many benefits that the American has derived from her social media popularity, she has also had to contend with some of the downsides, including unwelcome and invasive comments from strangers online.

Riddle recently received a message from an Instagram user who questioned her on her tendency to tilt her head while watching her boyfriend Fritz's matches.

"May I just ask why u always tilt your head while u are watching tailors matches?," the user asked.

Riddle shared the message on her Instagram story and opened up about how seemingly innocuous comments trigger new insecurities for her on a daily basis.

"Every day the internet gives me something new to be insecure about," she posted.

Taylor Fritz will be up against Marton Fucsovics in his opening match at BMW Open

Taylor Fritz at the Monte-Carlo Masters

Taylor Fritz made a strong start to his claycourt season at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters. The American began his campaign for his second ATP Masters 1000 title with a straight-sets victory over Stan Wawrinka.

Fritz overcame a tough challenge from Jiri Lehecka in the next round. The World No. 10 was a set down when he mounted a comeback to secure a 4-6, 6-4, 6-1 victory over Lehecka. He then dashed Stefanos Tsitsipas' hopes for a third consecutive title in Monte-Carlo, defeating the Greek in straight sets in the quarterfinals.

The American was up against Andrey Rublev in the semifinals and secured a 7-5 win in the first set. However, he was unable to keep up once the Russian raised his level in the subsequent sets, winning only four games in the rest of the match.

Fritz was gracious in defeat as he backed Rublev to go on and win his maiden Masters 1000 title.

"Go win it. Win it all. Go win," Fritz said during their net exchange.

Taylor Fritz will take on Marton Fucsovics in his opening match at the BMW Open in Munich. He leads 1-0 in his head-to-head against Fucsovics, having defeated the Hungarian in straight sets at the 2023 Indian Wells Masters.

