Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz were involved in a classy post-match exchange following their semifinal at the 2023 Monte-Carlo Masters.

The two locked horns for the seventh time on Saturday, which began with the American winning the opening set 7-5. However, Rublev fought back strongly and won the next two 6-1, 6-3 to reach his third Masters 1000 final.

Rublev and Fritz embraced at the net, with the former apologizing to his long-time friend for beating him. The American then backed the Russian to win the final in a remarkable act of sportsmanship

"Go win it. Win it all. Go win," Fritz said.

Speaking in his on-court interview, Andrey Rublev admitted that facing Taylor Fritz was mentally difficult and that he was pleased to come out on top at the end of the day.

"I lost past three times (against him) I think, (including) in Indian Wells in the semi-finals. It was tough mentally to play against him because I was thinking if I would have (a chance)," the 25-year-old said.

"I started really well and then I was up a break and then he broke me back, but I knew I would have chances. In the end we had a great match and I am pleased with the win," he added.

"I just think the conditions in general were tough" - Taylor Fritz on his defeat to Andrey Rublev

Taylor Fritz during his match against Andrey Rublev in Monte-Carlo

Taylor Fritz said in his post-match press conference that the conditions in Monte-Carlo were tough and cold, which forced longer points to be played from both players. Midway through the deciding set, the clash was interrupted for rain for nearly an hour as well.

" I just think the conditions in general were tough. It was super cold. You know, people probably don't realize how big of a difference it can make. I felt like the ball compared to yesterday just wasn't really going anywhere, so we were playing much longer points," Fritz said.

"It was much tougher to finish a point and a lot of times kind of taking a chance or like being aggressive on a shot that you maybe want to go for. The risk isn't worth the reward because of how much slower the conditions were making it play," he added.

Taylor Fritz now has 23 wins out of 30 matches so far this season, winning the Delray Beach Open. The Monte-Carlo Masters was his third successive Masters 1000 tournament where he reached the quarterfinals or further. Fritz will next compete at the BMW Open in Munich, where he is seeded second.

