Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle reacts to American's Style Magazine Italia cover by comparing him to “Ken”

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently called him 'Ken' in a playful comment on his Style Magazine Italia cover shoot.

Fritz and Riddle have been dating for over two years and often share their love and support for each other. Riddle is a fashion influencer with a popular TikTok account where she posts videos about tennis, travel, and her relationship with Fritz.

The American tennis star featured in the July/August issue of the fashion and lifestyle magazine. He posted some pictures from his photoshoot on Instagram on Wednesday, July 26.

"Cover shoot [email protected]🔥," Fritz wrote on Instagram.

Riddle commented on Fritz’s Instagram post with a simple but affectionate remark:

“Hi, Ken.”

She was referring to the famous Barbie doll’s boyfriend, who is known for his good looks and style.

Morgan Riddle's comment

Riddle recently expressed her thoughts on the latest "Barbie" film starring Margot Robbie in the title role and Ryan Gosling as Ken. She shared images of herself watching the movie at the theater and couldn't contain her excitement for how much she enjoyed it.

On July 26, Riddle shared her excitement ahead of watching the movie through several Instagram stories. After the film's conclusion, she even posted a picture of herself in a Barbie-themed dress, summarizing her overall positive impressions of the movie.

"I'm obsessed. If I wasn't laughing, I was crying. I started crying like 6 mins in. The mothers line at the end BROKE ME iykyk (if you know, you know)," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

"If you didn't 'get' the movie, you should read Women Don't Owe You Pretty by Florence Given. I've decided everyone is now a Barbie. I need the 'I am Kenough' hoodie immediately."

Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Taylor Fritz faces Yibing Wu in his second encounter at the Atlanta Open 2023

Taylor Fritz in Cinch Championships

World No. 9 Taylor Fritz will face China’s Yibing Wu in the Round of 16 of the Atlanta Open on Friday, July 28.

Fritz will be looking to bounce back from a disappointing second-round exit at Wimbledon and claim his second ATP title of this season. Wu, meanwhile, is making his debut in Atlanta and has already scored an impressive win over France’s Corentin Moutet in the first round.

The head-to-head between Taylor Fritz and Yibing Wu currently stands at 1-0 in favor of the Chinese. Wu won their most recent encounter in the semifinals at Dallas in February, where he also won his maiden ATP title.

The match promises to be an exciting contest between two hard-hitting players who will try to impose their game on each other.