Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently held a Q&A session with her fans on social media and revealed her favorite picture with Fritz, her top five artists on Spotify and upcoming travel plans.

Fritz recently competed at the Madrid Open. He began his campaign with a hard-fought victory against Christopher O'Connell followed by a 6-1, 7-6(4) win over Cristian Garin. He was unable to progress further in the tournament as his fourth-round opponent Zhizhen Zhang saved three match points en route to his 3-6, 7-6(5), 7-6(8) victory over the World No. 10.

On May 8, Riddle, a social media influencer, indulged some questions from her fans on Instagram. In response to a fan asking what her favorite picture with the World No. 10 was, Riddle posted a picture of herself embracing Fritz after his triumph at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters.

The 25-year-old also shared that she would be traveling with the American to his upcoming tournaments in Rome, Geneva and Paris. However, she had to delay her trip to Rome for the upcoming Italian Open due to poor health.

"I had a weird sinus thing where it didn't turn into a full blown cold but I felt awful/couldn't breathe out my nose. Was supposed to leave for Italy today but had to push my flight back," she wrote.

Her weekly YouTube vlog was also pushed back due to her sinus infection.

"I'm posting a bit later this week just because I've been sick but will be back to regular Monday uploads," she posted.

Riddle also disclosed her most listened-to artists on Spotify over the past month. The list was topped by Nick Minaj, followed by Andrew Lloyd Webber, Beyonce, Doja Cat and Ariana Grande to round out the top five.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle amused by his "cartoon"-like fall at Madrid Open

During his third-round match against Cristian Garin at the Madrid Open, Taylor Fritz slipped while chasing down a drop shot by Garin. Incidentally, the Chilean also suffered a fall during the same point.

Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle was highly amused by the clip of his fall and likened it to a cartoon character slipping on a banana peel.

"I can't stop watching this it looked like a cartoon banana peel slip lmaoo," Riddle posted on her Instagram story.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle have been dating since 2020 after they met on the celebrity dating app 'Raya'. The couple celebrated their two-year anniversary in June 2022.

