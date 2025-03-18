Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals how she was treated by wives of older tennis players after breaking down the barrier as a WAG

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared the mistreatment she has faced from wives and partners of older tennis players. Riddle opined that such treatment came her way owing to her meteoric and pathbreaking rise as an influencer in the tennis world.

Riddle was the featured guest on a recent episode of The Squeeze podcast. During her candid conversation with the host, she shared a general overview of how older tennis players' partners used to behave.

"I think historically, a lot of the older wives and partners on the tour have been very private. Heads down, in the box, they're there to cheer on their partners. They didn't have super public personas. There were a couple players in the '90s that dated celebrities and stuff, but they were kind of doing their own thing, like it wasn't anyone who was really showing up on social media as a tennis WAG," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle said. (33:04)

She then recalled how her journey as an influencer started on TikTok. At the time, Morgan Riddle still hadn't started creating content about tennis. However, after some of her TikTok videos went viral and she started traveling the world with her boyfriend Taylor Fritz, things changed. Today, Riddle's content revolves not only around the tennis tour but also contains fashion, lifestyle, travel, and beauty.

Riddle claimed that such an unconventional introduction into the tennis fraternity made her the subject of ridicule among older players' wives and girlfriends.

"So when I posted my first TikTok, I don't know if this is true but I have been told by people on the tennis tour that when I was first posting TikToks couple of years ago, there was a clique of older wives on the tour and they would send my videos on their group chat and they would make fun of me. So, I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within the tennis community and the fans," she added.

The 27-year-old shed light on how she broke barriers, which led to her becoming a subject of criticism and ridicule.

"I think it was just because it was different and I'm calling attention to myself and people expected me to sit in the box, be relatively private, not capitalize on my partner's career, and I kind of came in guns blazing. I was like, "F**k that!" and posted whatever I wanted to," Riddle concluded.

Riddle started dating Fritz in 2020 after the pair met on Raya. She later left her job and started accompanying the American ATP star to nearly all events and tournaments he participated.

"Isolated", "Miserable" - Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle casts mind back to the first year of travel on tennis tour

Taylor Fritz (left) and Morgan Riddle (right) (Source: Getty)

When Morgan Riddle and Taylor Fritz began seeing each other, the latter wasn't active on the ATP Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, when the tournaments resumed eventually, there were several restrictions.

Even though Riddle started traveling with Fritz outside the US, she couldn't explore places like she wanted to because of the safety protocols that were in place to contain the spread of COVID-19.

She told The Squeeze podcast:

"Literally the first year I was on tour, I was isolated in a hotel room or at the tennis courts and that was it. Like, kind of miserable, but I was like, "Well, at least I'm seeing the world, kind of doing something."

Taylor Fritz's next competitive outing is set to come at the 2025 Miami Open, where the American ATP star is the No. 3 seed. So far this year, Fritz has a 10-5 win-loss record, with his most recent match ending in a straight-set loss to Jack Draper in the fourth round of the 2025 BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells.

