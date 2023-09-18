Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals what she will be wearing at Wimbledon 2024

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle has revealed her outfit inspiration for the Wimbledon Championships next year.

Morgan Riddle, a model and social media influencer, frequently travels with Taylor Fritz to tournaments around the world to support him. Most recently, she accompanied the World No. 8 at the 2023 US Open, where he suffered a defeat against eventual champion Novak Djokovic (6-1, 6-4, 6-4) in the quarterfinals at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Like every other event, Riddle showed unconditional support throughout Fritz’s New York Major campaign, as she attended his matches along with his family and coaching team.

The influencer recently shared a glimpse of what could be her probable ensemble for the 2024 Wimbledon Championships. Riddle seems to be inspired by Yuhan Wang’s Spring Summer 2023 collection.

On her Instagram account, she posted a story of a strawberry-inspired look from the SS23 collection and wrote:

“Rolling up to Wimbledon in Yuhan Wang next year."

Morgan Riddle via Instagram Story

At this year's Wimbledon Championships, Riddle attended one of Fritz's matches in a strawberry-themed outfit.

The fashion influencer was appointed as the host of this year’s “Wimbledon Threads,” the tournament’s lifestyle and fashion series. This came after her tennis videos from last year went viral.

“A year and a half ago, I posted a silly little TikTok of me picking out an outfit for a tennis match. Today, I’m mic’ed up and on court as the host for the official @wimbledon lifestyle and fashion series, Wimbledon Threads… Catch me on broadcast + Wimbledon channels over the next 2 weeks.” Riddle had said on Instagram in July.

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle want to make tennis appealing to the youth

The American tennis ace’s girlfriend and influencer Morgan Riddle is known for her content about the inside world of tennis.

She has over 190,000 followers on Instagram and 400,000 on TikTok. Riddle has often talked about her and Taylor Fritz’s collective aim to attract the youth towards tennis. In an earlier interview with People, she said:

“I think that he appreciates that we both have this collective goal of bringing it to a younger crowd, He does his part of it and I do mine. I remember when him and I first met, within the first week or two, one of the things that he told me is, 'I just want tennis to be cooler in our generation. It's just not.'"