Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle revels in American beating Alexander Zverev to reach ATP Finals final

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expressed her joy following her boyfriend's nail-biting win over Alexander Zverev in the semifinals of the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals. Fritz continued his winning streak against the German by registering a 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3) triumph to reach the final of the prestigious year-end event for the first time in his career.

Fritz reached the 2024 Nitto ATP Finals semifinals after securing two wins in the round robin phase over Daniil Medvedev and Alex de Minaur. The 2024 US Open finalist did lose one of his round robin matches though, which was against World No. 1 Jannik Sinner. Fritz and Sinner will lock horns once more to contest for the title in Turin.

On Saturday, November 16, Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev squared off for the fifth time this season in the semifinals of the year-end tournament. Zverev, the World No. 2, won the first of those encounters on his way to the Italian Open title. However, the next three went Fritz's way, including crucial matches at the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

The pair's Turin showdown started with Fritz being imperious on serve and relentless on return, leading to a comprehensive 6-3 first-set win for the American. However, Zverev bounced back admirably in the second set and leveled things up. The tight third set went all the way to a tiebreak, and this is where Fritz ran away with it, aided by some exceptional shotmaking of his own and errors from the German.

Later, Morgan Riddle, Taylor Fritz's influencer girlfriend, took to Instagram and shared an image of the American celebrating his win over Zverev on her Instagram stories.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram Story featuring Taylor Fritz celebrating his 2024 Nitto ATP Finals semifinal win over Alexander Zverev (Source: Instagram/Morgan Riddle)

Fritz laid bare the trust he has in his form at the moment after his latest win over Zverev.

"I trust my game and I trust my level" - Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz hits a forehand during his 2024 Nitto ATP Finals semifinal match against Alexander Zverev (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz was brimming with confidence after registering his fourth victory against Alexander Zverev in 2024. During a post-match interview, the California native explained his current mindset. According to Fritz, the fact that he has made deep runs at tournaments consistently has helped him to place greater trust in himself.

"I trust my game and I trust my level. I don't feel anywhere near as uncomfortable in these situations anymore because I've been putting myself in these situations against the top guys at big events a lot lately... I'm really confident in my game," Fritz said.

Irrespective of what happens in the final against Jannik Sinner, Fritz is set to finish 2024 as the World No. 4, a new career-high ranking for the American.

