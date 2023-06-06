American tennis player Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has shared how they handle jetlag differently. After his return from the French Open, Fritz is currently dealing with the effects of jetlag and will take some time to rest and recover before competing again.

Fritz, the ninth seed at the French Open, was upset by Francisco Cerundolo in the third round on Friday. Cerundolo, a 24-year-old Argentine, won 3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-5 to reach the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time in his career.

Cerundolo's victory was a major upset, as Fritz was considered one of the favorites to reach the quarterfinals. However, Cerundolo played a very high level of tennis and was able to take advantage of Fritz's occasional errors.

Riddle posted a story on Instagram on June 6, that showed him laying on his stomach on the couch.

"We experience jetlag differently", Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Throughout Fritz's French Open run, Riddle showed unwavering support for her boyfriend, cheering him on from the stands and sharing encouraging messages on social media. She also praised his resilience and determination after his successful recovery from knee surgery earlier this year.

No American men left in the French Open second week as Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz lose

The French Open saw the elimination of the last two American men in the tournament, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz. This marks the second consecutive year that no American men have advanced to the round of 16 at the clay-court Grand Slam.

Only three American men have ever won a singles title at Roland Garros: Michael Chang, Jim Courier, and Andre Agassi. The absence of Rafael Nadal, who has won 14 of the last 18 French Opens, was seen as an opportunity for American men to finally break through. However, they were unable to capitalize.

Fritz lost to Francisco Cerundolo in four sets, while Tiafoe was defeated by Alexander Zverev in four sets, with both players winning their first two matches in straight sets.

While the American men's performance at the French Open was disappointing, there is room for optimism. Tiafoe and Fritz are young players with time to improve their results, and the next generation of American men, led by Sebastian Korda and Brandon Nakashima, shows great promise.

