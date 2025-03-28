Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle slays in maroon outfit while supporting her boyfriend at Miami Open

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle made heads turn with her flawless fashion sense. The social media influencer and YouTube personality posted a stunning new photodump from the 2025 Miami Open, where she has been cheering Fritz.

Ad

Riddle, who started dating Fritz in 2020, has become a familiar name among tennis fans, frequently sharing behind-the-scenes insights into the life of professional tennis players through her vlogs and social media posts. The popularity of the couple is not just because of Fritz's on-court success but also because of Riddle's charming personality and good sense of style.

Taking to Instagram on March 28, 2025, Riddle posted a set of photos where she was seen posing in the stands at Hard Rock Stadium. She was wearing a maroon sleeveless bodycon dress, complemented with a brown handbag and trendy sunglasses. Her caption jokingly read:

Ad

Trending

"Your outie enjoys observing elite athleticism and depicting mild disdain towards everything."

Ad

Taylor Fritz came into the tournament with a first-round bye before defeating Lorenzo Sonego, 27th seed Denis Shapovalov, lucky loser Adam Walton, and 29th seed Matteo Berrettini to advance to his first-ever semifinal in Miami.

On March 28, Fritz will play Jakub Mensik in a quest for a chance to play in the championship match, where he would face fourth-seed Novak Djokovic or 14th-seed Grigor Dimitrov.

Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle calls out H&M’s 'shameful' use of AI models in a fiery message

In Picture: Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle during the 2025 Australian Open (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle spoke out against H&M's introduction of AI-made duplicates of models within its ad campaigns. She emphasized the value of human work within the fashion business, terming the action as "shameful."

Ad

The Swedish fashion giant has recently announced a plan to produce AI-generated digital twins of the models, enabling them to maintain rights over their virtual images. These virtual duplicates can even be leased to other fashion companies, including H&M's rivals.

Responding to the news, Riddle turned to Instagram and delivered a scathing message, threatening mass redundancies throughout the industry.

"Rip to all the other jobs on shoot sets that this will take away shameful IMO," Taylor Fritz's girlfriend wrote on her Instagram Stories.

Although the company believes that this technology will provide models with more income streams, the company admitted doubt regarding its potential effects on photographers, stylists, makeup artists, and other creatives usually engaged in fashion photo shoots.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback