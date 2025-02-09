Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle soaks in snowy New York outing with friends and Martini flight

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, fashionista Morgan Riddle enjoyed a night out with her friends in the snowy New York weather and also indulged in a Martini flight. Meanwhile, Fritz was recently ousted in the second round of the Dallas Open.

Taking to Instagram, Riddle shared several images from her outing in New York on Saturday, February 8. She indulged in a Martini flight, sharing a glimpse of the elegantly served drinks. Stepping outside, she admired the snowfall, capturing a stylish moment in a fur coat. Later, her friends posed happily on the snowy Manhattan streets.

Recently, Riddle was in Dallas supporting her boyfriend Fritz at the ATP 500 event in the city. The American was the top seed and began the event in style with a 6-4, 6-2 win over Arthur Rinderknech. However, he was ousted in the next round by Canada's Denis Shapovalov, who has now reached the final.

Taylor Fritz admits to occasionally ignoring fashionista girlfriend Morgan Riddle's advice in favor of his own style

Taylor Fritz and girlfriend Morgan Riddle at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz recently starred in the digital cover story of the Racquet Magazine. During his interview with them, he opened up about being into fashion.

"I’ve always been very into fashion, to kind of have this off-court image and persona that people can see me, and connect to me when I’m not playing tennis. Fashion, modeling, stuff like that is a great way to show people me," Taylor Fritz said.

He also candidly revealed that he sometimes ignores his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's advice.

"Sometimes I ignore her advice. I do gravitate to a more casual LA/San Diego style streetwear. But I also like to dress up in a bit more classy style as well, which BOSS is an option for. I change it up for where I’m at and the mood," he added.

Notably, Riddle is one of the most famed names from fashion on the tennis tour. She is a social media influencer who creates content around tennis while traveling with Fritz on tour.

In tennis terms, for the World No. 4, he has expressed pride in being one of the best players in the world. However, after his impressive display at the United Cup, he has gone 3-2 this season. Next up for Fritz is a second-round clash at the Delray Beach Open as he has received a bye in the first round as the top seed.

