Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has stated that she is not a fan of the American's current hairstyle as she called for him to get a haircut ahead of his tournament opener at the 2023 French Open.

Fritz has enjoyed a successful claycourt season in the lead-up to the French Open. The American reached the semifinals at the Monte-Carlo Masters, followed by semifinal finishes at ATP 250 tournaments in Munich and Geneva as well.

At Roland Garros on Tuesday, May 30, he will be up against compatriot Michael Mmoh in the first round in Paris

Fritz took to social media on Monday to share his Nike-sponsored French Open outfit with his fans and expressed his desire to get his campaign at the claycourt Major underway. The pictures had the World No. 8 wearing a bandana to keep his grown-out hair pulled back.

"Ready to get @rolandgarros started," he wrote on Instagram.

In a comment under the post, Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle suggested that he might benefit from a haircut.

"Ready for a hair cut!" she commented under his post.

Andy Roddick deems Taylor Fritz the "most reliable choice" among American players to make a mark at French Open 2023

Andy Roddick hopeful for Taylor Fritz's chances at the 2023 French Open

Prior to the start of the 2023 French Open, Andy Roddick picked Taylor Fritz as the "most reliable choice" among the American players to make a mark at the claycourt Major. Roddick lauded Fritz's performance at the Monte-Carlo Masters, where he defeated defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas to reach the semifinals.

"Yeah, I think Fritz is our most reliable choice right now. He played great in Monte Carlo, made the semis, had a couple of huge wins along the way there," the former World No. 1 said.

Roddick mentioned Tommy Paul as a potential contender for his fluid movement on clay. He also assessed that despite Sebastian Korda's natural movement on clay, he has been struggling to regain his form upon his return from injury.

"Tommy Paul, fluid movement. Seb Korda slides very naturally on the clay but hasn't had much of a run-up. He has been struggling a little bit to get matches," he added.

Despite his good form heading into the French Open, Fritz has not enjoyed much prior success at the Grand Slam, registering his lowest win percentage among all the Grand Slam tournaments. His record at the claycourt Major stands at five wins and six losses, giving him a 45% win rate, which is lower than his records at the Australian Open (59%), Wimbledon (57%), and the US Open (46%).

In 2022, Fritz was ousted from the tournament in the second round, losing to Bernabe Zapata Miralles 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 3-6.

