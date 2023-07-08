Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan Riddle recently shared that she was inspired by her six-year-old self's fashion sense.

Riddle is a model and social media sensation. She is best known for giving fans online an insider’s perspective on the world of professional tennis and making the sport more appealing to a younger audience. The 25-year-old often documents her travels and experiences as she accompanies her boyfriend, Taylor Fritz, to various tournaments around the globe.

Riddle took to Instagram on Friday, July 7, to post a selfie showing her outfit alongside a clipping of her six-year-old self, stating that her younger self was her biggest fashion inspiration.

“My biggest fashion inspiration is my six-year-old self.” Riddle captioned the picture.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle on Instagram

Riddle recently shared that she was hosting Wimbledon's new lifestyle and fashion series called 'Wimbledon Threads', where she would showcase the latest trends and styles from the prestigious event.

The American reflected on her journey from making fun fashion TikTok's to now being the presenter for Wimbledon Threads.

"A year and a half ago, I posted a silly little tiktok of me picking out an outfit for a tennis match. Today, I’m mic’ed up and on court as the host for the official Wimbledon lifestyle and fashion series, Wimbledon Threads." Riddle said.

Fritz, who is currently World No. 9, has been dating Riddle since June 2020.

Taylor Fritz crashes out of Wimbledon in second round

Fritz at the BNP Paribas Open

Ninth seed Taylor Fritz has been knocked out of the tournament after a thrilling five-set match against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer on Thursday, July 6.

Fritz, who reached the quarter-finals last year, lost 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 2-6 in a match that lasted three hours and 17 minutes.

The 25-year-old reached the second round at Wimbledon by defeating Yannick Hanfmann in a tough five-setter on Monday. On the other hand, Ymer, 24, advanced to the second round at Wimbledon by beating Alejandro Molcan in straight sets.

The match was a roller-coaster ride, with both players showing their strengths and weaknesses. Fritz started off strong, winning the first two sets with ease. However, the next three sets were dominated by Ymer, who took advantage of Fritz’s unforced errors and poor serving.

Mikael Ymer eventually lost to Columbian Daniel Elahi Galan in the third round at the All-England Club. Taylor Fritz may see himself drop out of the top 10 in the ATP rankings once the tournament has concluded.

