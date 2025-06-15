Taylor Fritz’s girlfriend Morgan shares an emotional message after Rep. Melissa Hortman & Rep. John Hoffman's 'terrifying' shootings

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, penned a heartwarming note, reacting to the upsetting incident of two Minnesota officials getting shot. Rep. Melissa Hortman and Sen. John Hoffman and their spouses were assassinated on the early morning of Saturday, June 14.

According to reports, Hortman and Hoffman were shot at by someone impersonating a police officer in Brooklyn Park and Champlin. Hortman, a Democrat and a representative of District 34B, was killed on the spot along with her husband, Mark. On the other hand, the senator, who was a Democrat from Champlin, is currently undergoing treatment alongside his wife.

The suspect is still on the loose; however, in recent reports, the police have named the accused, Vance Luther Boelter, who is suspected of having shot the lawmakers and gotten away. Following this horrific incident, Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, reacted to this news by sharing a video about the incident on her Instagram story and wrote an emotional message that read:

"This is so heartbreaking and terrifying. Everyone please stay extremely safe and vigilant today if you are out protesting🤍"

Morgan Riddle’s Instagram story

Taylor Fritz is presently busy competing at the Stuttgart Open, where he was previously seen locking horns with Felix Auger-Aliassime in the semi-final round. On June 14, he bested the Canadian athlete with a score of 6-4, 7-6(7), advancing to the finals, where he will be in a head-to-head showdown against Alexander Zverev.

When Taylor Fritz opened up about how Morgan Riddle supports him in his career

After his incredible run in the 2024 season, Taylor Fritz sat for an interview with CNN, where he shared about the impact his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has on his career. He revealed that she helps him stay focused and appreciated her for understanding the sport despite her having no connection with it.

"I think it’s great to just kind of have someone who is with you, supporting you, helping keep you focused. As someone who had nothing to do with tennis before, in Morgan’s case, she’s done an amazing job over the years just kind of understanding," Fritz said.

He added:

“She gets it, and she also understands what it takes each week and throughout the year to help me play my best tennis and feel my best. I think that’s a big thing – I just kind of have someone helping me at all times.”

After the Boss Open finals, Taylor Fritz will compete in the doubles match of the HSBC Championships, where he is paired with Jiri Lehecka. Meanwhile, his girlfriend, Riddle, recently called out the influencers for their silence over Donald Trump's politics in the US.

About the author Nancy Singh An English Honors graduate, Nancy is a journalist at Sportskeeda covering US Olympic sports. She has a total experience of 4 years, having previously worked as a Marketing Executive for BYJU’S before finding her footing at SK.



To deliver the best content, Nancy keeps herself updated by reading as much as possible about the athletes and the sport, and believes that researching and trusting credible sources is the key to reporting ethical and accurate information.



Track and Field events particularly interest Nancy, and she is a fan of Allyson Felix. While she cherished each of her victories, her favorite Olympic moment happens to be the retired athlete’s 10th medal at the Games.



Nancy believes that covering the personal lives and training sessions of the Olympic athletes, and showcasing old podcasts or interviews would help bridge the coverage gap of the sport in its off season.



When away from her keyboard, Nancy spends most of her free time reading books. She also writes poems and plans on publishing a book. Know More