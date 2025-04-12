Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan shows off 'love bites' from new special companion

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle has given a peek into her quality time with an endearing new companion. Riddle shared an adorable moment with the new addition to their home amid Fritz's absence from professional tennis.

Fritz and Riddle have developed a noble habit of fostering animals whenever possible, recently taking in two black kittens. The social media influencer shared a glimpse of her morning routine with one of the kittens, as she received "love bites" from the pet.

"Morning love bites from the little panther," Riddle captioned her Instagram story.

Morgan Riddle's Instagram story

Apart from delighting Morgan Riddle, the kittens have also been a source of comfort for Taylor Fritz amid his absence from tour due to an abdominal injury. The American recently disclosed that the adorable kittens had been providing him with "emotional support" as he underwent the recovery process.

Riddle also captured an endearing clip of Fritz enjoying his time cuddling and playing with the kittens, while exclaiming that he was "so happy."

Taylor Fritz last competed on tour at the Miami Open, where he reached the semifinals before suffering a narrow 7-6(4), 4-6, 7-6(4) loss to Jakub Mensik. Following his loss, the World No. 4 made the bold prediction that Mensik had a "solid chance" of beating Novak Djokovic in the final, which proved accurate as the 19-year-old did go on to clinch his maiden ATP Masters 1000 title.

Taylor Fritz extends absence from tour with BMW Open withdrawal

Taylor Fritz - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz is set to have more time to spend in the relaxing company of his girlfriend Morgan Riddle and their foster kittens since he has pulled out of the 2025 BMW Open in Munich, which is scheduled to begin on April 14. The American has yet to kick off his clay season, as he also withdrew from the Monte-Carlo Masters due to his injury.

During his post-match press conference at the Miami Open, Fritz disclosed that he had exacerbated his abdominal injury in his quarterfinal clash with Matteo Berrettini. The 27-year-old attributed the issue to the return strategy he employed against Berrettini.

"I felt like towards the end of the match with Berrettini, end of the second set, I felt like I kind of reinjured that thing that I've been dealing with. I tried a bit in the warm-up trying to return like that. It was bugging me. I felt like injury-wise it wasn't a good idea to do it. I felt like it was hurting me," Fritz said.

Taylor Fritz will hope to recover from his injury in time for the French Open, which commences on May 25. The American will aim to make his comeback at the Madrid Open or the Italian Open in the lead-up to the clay court Major.

