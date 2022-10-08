Taylor Fritz's girlfriend reacts to the American breaking into top 10 of ATP rankings  

American tennis player Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle expressed her delight at Fritz's debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings on Saturday.

The 24-year-old Fritz broke into the top 10 of the ATP rankings following his win over Denis Shapovalov in the semifinals of the Japan Open. The American has been on the receiving end of high praise and appreciation since entering the top 10 in the world.

Riddle, a social media influencer and model, took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with Fritz on her Instagram story. She was evidently in seventh heaven as she congratulated the American for his achievement.

"TOP 10 IN THE WORLD BABY!!!!," Riddle wrote on Instagram.

Seeded third in the tournament, Taylor Fritz will now take on compatriot Frances Tiafoe in the summit clash of the Japan Open.

Taylor Fritz's 2022 season so far

Taylor Fritz and Rafael Nadal at the BNP Paribas Open.

Playing at the season's first Grand Slam, the Australian Open, Taylor Fritz lost in the fourth round to Stefanos Tsitsipas, 4-6, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4. Fritz had earlier defeated Frances Tiafoe and Roberto Bautista Agut at the Major.

At the Dallas Open, the top seed suffered an unexpected loss at the hands of Marcos Giron, going down 6-4, 3-6, 7-6. At the Indian Wells Masters, the 24-year-old produced some of his best tennis as he defeated 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal 6-3, 7-6 in the final to win his first title of the season. Fritz had earlier beaten Andrey Rublev 7-5, 6-4 in the semifinals.

At Roland Garros, the second Grand Slam of the season, the soon-to-be World No. 10 got knocked out in the second round of the tournament. He lost to Spaniard Bernabe Zapata Miralles 3-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3. Fritz's poor form continued till the Eastbourne International in June, where he beat his compatriot Maxime Cressy 6-2, 6-7(4), 7-6(5) to win his second title of the season.

Taylor Fritz started his Wimbledon campaign with a bang as he did not drop a set until his quarterfinal match against Nadal. In a five-set thriller, he was outclassed by the former World No. 1, who won the deciding set via a tiebreaker to seal the tie 3-6, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5, 7-6(4) and knock out Fritz from the Major.

In the next two tournaments, the Citi Open and the Canadian Open, Fritz made second-round exits. At the Cincinnati Open, the American was beaten by former World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev 7-6(1), 6-3.

Poll : 0 votes