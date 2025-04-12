Taylor Fritz seeks girlfriend Morgan Riddle's approval as her luxurious walk-in closet makes contrast in their choices evident

Taylor Fritz amusingly sought his girlfriend Morgan Riddle's approval for a striking footwear choice. The American tennis star is nursing an abdominal injury that has kept him out of the clay swing.

Riddle shared a hilarious video on her Instagram story, where Fritz was seen wearing Cars movie-themed Crocs. He even showed off the sports mode in the vibrant red Lightning McQueen-themed Crocs.

The video was shot near Riddle's luxurious walk-in closet, which featured several handbags.

Fritz and Riddle met through a celebrity dating app called Raya and have been together since 2020. Before meeting her, Fritz was married to Raquel Pedraza, but the couple divorced in 2019.

Riddle left her corporate job in 2022 and began traveling with the American ATP star and started creating tennis-related content. She worked hard and quickly became one of the most-followed tennis WAGs on tour.

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend Morgan Riddle reveals the "backlash" she encountered over her influencer career

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at The Championships - Wimbledon 2023 - Source: Getty

Taylor Fritz's girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, has been an influencer for several years and has even created content for official ATP tournaments. However, her career has also brought her to the receiving end of backlash from within the tennis community.

"I definitely got a lot of backlash, both from within the tennis community and the fans. 'I'm calling attention to myself,' people just expected me to, like, sit in the box, be relatively private. Like, not capitalize on my partner's career. Came in guns blazing, I was like, 'F*** that!' People make up insane things. It's just the same misogynist, regurgitated b******t again and again," Riddle said.

Further, Riddle revealed that she used criticism as motivation.

"I'm like, 'Oh, get more creative. Like, come on!' Sometimes I'm able to really use it as a motivation too, where I'm like, 'The spite in me is going to push me to do this even more,' because you're so mad about it," she added.

Riddle continues to make a mark in the online world by frequently posting content and gathering over 435,000 followers on Instagram.

In tennis terms, Fritz boasts a 14-6 record this season, with his best performance coming in Miami, where he reached the semifinal and lost to eventual champion Jakub Mensik. At the moment, the World No. 4 is nursing an abdominal injury that forced him out of the Monte-Carlo Masters.

