Alex Corretja, a tennis veteran and pundit for Eurosport, expressed his opinion on Taylor Fritz's "shush" reaction to the crowd during his match against Arthur Rinderknech at the French Open 2023.

During the match, the French Open crowd showed their displeasure towards Fritz, who defeated their last remaining player in the tournament. They resorted to continuous booing and whistling throughout the game. In response, the 25-year-old American repeatedly told the crowd to "shush" both during the match and in subsequent interviews. He even took to social media to ask the crowd to be quiet.

Corretja acknowledged the circumstances that led to the crowd's displeasure, as Fritz defeated their last remaining player in the tournament. However, he questioned Fritz's decision to continue shushing the crowd for an extended period of time

"I understand what happened, but I don't understand why Taylor kept shushing the crowd for so long. It seemed excessive."

Gerda Pardiac @GerdaPardiac Àlex Corretja on TF 🤫the crowd.



"...and then he went to SM.....It was too much" Àlex Corretja on TF 🤫the crowd. "...and then he went to SM.....It was too much" https://t.co/aC6xxY8pir

The former French Open champion Alex Corretja even opined it's excessive when he took these things to social media.

"He also pointed to the crowd and gestured shush repeatedly during the interview, and he posted things on social media telling the crowd to be quiet. I don't think it was necessary to keep shushing them for so long. He went too far, and he'll have to play for them tomorrow anyway." he continued

Taylor Fritz Equals Best French Open Result with Win Against Rinderknech

Taylor Fritz remains hopeful ahead of his next clash at the French Open (Image via Getty)

With his triumph over Rinderknech, Taylor Fritz has matched his previous best result at the French Open. In 2020, he reached the third round, and now he aims to surpass that achievement in this year's tournament. This marks Fritz's seventh appearance at Roland Garros, and he is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

Following his victory over Arthur Rinderknech, Taylor Fritz remains positive and determined as he looks ahead to the French Open.

In the upcoming third round, Fritz will face Francisco Cerundolo, and he is focused on maintaining a positive mindset and striving for further success in the tournament.

Poll : 0 votes