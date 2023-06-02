Taylor Fritz’s second-round victory over home favorite Arthur Rinderknech at the French Open 2023 concluded on a dramatic note, with the American expressing frustration over the crowd’s disorderly conduct.

Fritz was up against the last remaining Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech in the second round on Thursday, June 1. The duo had a late-night start, primarily due to the five-and-a-half-hour-long encounter between Jannik Sinner and Daniel Altmaier on court Suzanne Lenglen earlier in the day.

Upon his arrival on the court, Fritz was greeted by a hostile crowd, who were expectedly cheering for their countryman to pull off an upset over the top American.

Fritz, who ended up losing the opening set, had to maintain his composure as he competed against both Rinderknech as well as the clamorous crowd that refused to back down throughout the clash.

Fritz sealed victory 2-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 after two hours and 50 minutes of grueling tennis. The American, who is otherwise known for his calm demeanor, vented his boiling frustrations by making some angry remarks and shushing the crowd, in turn provoking them.

Eurosport @eurosport



takes out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris!



#RolandGarros TAYLOR SAYS: 🤫 @Taylor_Fritz97 takes out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris! TAYLOR SAYS: 🤫@Taylor_Fritz97 takes out home favourite Arthur Rinderknech 2-6 6-4 6-3 6-4 to reach the third round in Paris!#RolandGarros https://t.co/Iqe9Vl0zSa

The crowd continued booing even as former Wimbledon champion Marion Bartoli took to the court to interview Fritz.

"Love you guys. I love you guys," Fritz said sarcastically as Bartoli struggled to proceed with the interview.

Fritz repeatedly informed Marion Bartoli that he was unable to hear her questions and clapped back at the crowd before abruptly abandoning the interview.

"The crowd was so great cheering for me, I wanted to make sure I won," the 2022 Indian Wells champion said before taking his leave.

Taylor Fritz sets up third-round clash against Francisco Cerundolo at French Open 2023

Taylor Fritz at French Open 2023

Taylor Fritz has repeated his best result at the French Open by making the third round in the 2023 edition. He previously achieved the feat in 2020.

The World No. 9, who has witnessed a significant surge in his results since last year, will hope to better his results at the claycourt Slam this time around.

The 25-year-old has the quarterfinals of Wimbledon 2022 as his best Grand Slam result so far. He will now look to make it to the consequential stages of the ongoing Grand Slam event as well.

In his pursuit of a new career-best French Open result, Fritz is set to battle it out against an in-form Francisco Cerundolo on Saturday, June 3.

Poll : 0 votes