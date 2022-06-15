Taylor Fritz, Steve Johnson, & Thanasi Kokkinakis pick Roger Federer as their dream opponent on grass

Even after more than two decades on the ATP tour, it seems like the Next Gen players can't get enough of Roger Federer, and no one can blame them. The ATP recently released a fun video where players can be seen answering rapid-fire questions and enjoying themselves in the process.

With the grass season getting underway, players were asked about their dream opponent on the surface. Thanasi Kokkinakis, Steve Johnson, and Taylor Fritz picked eight-time Wimbledon winner Federer. Matteo Berrettini was the only player who didn't choose the Swiss maestro. The Italian chose his father since he wouldn't lose to him.

"I guess you're going to say Federer on Centre Court, but the results probably wouldn't look great for me," said Thanasi Kokkinakis.

"Well, I did play Roger on Centre Court at Wimbledon, so for me, it came true. I got my a** kicked and it was a lot of fun. When we finished, I walked back past all of his trophies and I was like, 'Yeah, this guy knows what he's doing'," said Steve Johnson.

"Honestly, I'd love to play Federer, not from a perspective of 'I want to play him on grass because I think that's a good match', but I would love to get one more crack at him, especially on grass," said Taylor Fritz.

The stars were also asked to name any two players they wanted to sit with in the Wimbledon queue. While Kokkinakis went for Nick Kyrgios and Frances Tiafoe, Berrettini picked compatriots Lorenzo Sonego and Jannik Sinner. Johnson and Dan Evans chose Federer again.

"Yeah, I'd probably take Federer and Nadal. You can ask them lots of questions about whatnot. Yeah, good time," said Evans.

"I would say Roger, but there's zero chance he's standing in the queue, regardless of if there's a line or not. Maybe Gael Monfils, he'd be fun. I feel like he'd like the crowd involved," Johnson said.

Roger Federer says he intends to play on the ATP tour in 2023

Roger Federer hasn't played a match since July last year when he lost in the Wimbledon quarterfinals

Twenty-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer has missed the majority of the tournaments in the last two years due to a knee injury. His last match came against Hubert Hurkacz in the 2021 Wimbledon quarterfinals. Federer lost the match in straight sets and even suffered a bagel in the third.

"I won't be playing 20 tournaments per season anymore, so the schedule will be a lot more manageable. I know my kids would be very happy to go back to some places in the World, like London or Miami."



(via @Blickch) Roger Federer says a little more about his future on the tour: "I won't be playing 20 tournaments per season anymore, so the schedule will be a lot more manageable. I know my kids would be very happy to go back to some places in the World, like London or Miami."

The Swiss, who is set to miss the grasscourt Major for the first time in his career, recently revealed his plans to return to action. Besides teaming up with Rafael Nadal at this year's Laver Cup, Federer confirmed his participation at The Swiss Indoors in Basel to be held in October. He intends to play on the ATP tour in 2023, if his knee allows it.

"Yes, definitely," Federer told newspaper Tages-Anzeiger when asked if he wanted to return to the ATP tour in 2023. "How and where, I don't know yet. But that would be the idea."

