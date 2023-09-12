Taylor Fritz stuns in new photoshoot for Frame's fall and winter menswear collection

Taylor Fritz recently engaged in a captivating photoshoot for Frames' fall and winter menswear collection.

Fritz reached the quarterfinals of the recently concluded US Open, where he faced Novak Djokovic with an opportunity to secure his first-ever Grand Slam semifinal berth. However, his campaign at Flushing Meadows was cut short by eventual champion Djokovic, who defeated him 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Following his exit from the US Open, Taylor Fritz took to social media to share a video and a series of pictures from his recent photoshoot for the Frame's fall and winter menswear collection. The pictures were captured by Erik Torstensson, the founder and creative director of Frame.

"@frame F/W 2023 menswear campaign shot by @eriktorstensson," Fritz captioned his Instagram post.

"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment" - Taylor Fritz defended girlfriend Morgan Riddle against derogatory comments after US Open exit

Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle at the 2022 Laver Cup

Taylor Fritz recently defended his girlfriend Morgan Riddle against criticism regarding her behavior during his matches at the 2023 US Open.

Riddle is a social media influencer who is known for her unwavering support of Fritz as he competes in matches across the globe. She has been a constant presence by his side, accompanying him at the recently concluded New York Major.

However, Riddle found herself on the receiving end of harsh criticism from comedian Ben Forte, who accused her of prioritizing content for her social media platforms instead of supporting Fritz during matches.

"This girl pisses me off. This is the worst girlfriend in tennis. This is Taylor Fritz’s girl. She cares more about her YouTube vlog than she does her boyfriend winning a point. Look my eyes are bloodshot. I am angry. Cause every match she sits there – no emotion, no fight. If you’re not gonna cheer for me in my box, I am not touching yours," Forte said in a TikTok video.

Sharing a clip of Fritz's quarterfinal defeat against Novak Djokovic at the US Open, Forte openly criticized Morgan Riddle for failing to support the American player when he expressed his frustration after losing a crucial point.

Fritz was quick to defend Riddle, saying that he was pleased with her and her team's conduct throughout his matches.

"It's annoying if my team cheers for me when I miss, I want some support when I win big points and they always give it," he said.

The former World No. 5 also revealed that Forte deleted Fritz's comment in which the tennis player referred to the comedian as a "loser."

"I called him a loser and he deleted my comment," Fritz added.

