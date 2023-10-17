Taylor Fritz suffers hilarious wardrobe snafu at Japan Open press interaction

Taylor Fritz began his title defense at the 2023 Japan Open with a win over Cameron Norrie in the first round on October 17.

The highest-ranked American, who is seeded No. 1 in Tokyo, had a tough challenge of bettering Great Britain's No. 1 player in the opening round. Despite being broken first in the opening set, Fritz broke back Norrie twice to take the lead. He then broke the World No. 18 once in the second set to seal the contest, 6-4, 6-3, in one hour and 21 minutes.

During his post-match press interaction, Taylor Fritz reflected on a tough matchup of top 20 ranked players. The World No. 10 highlighted his difficult draw, facing the highest-ranked unseeded player in the opening round. Fritz looked back at their matches in the past and was happy to come through relatively comfortably against an opponent who had beaten him in the past.

"It was tough, I think. Obviously, in the beginning, seeing the draw and getting Cam first round is really tough. He is the highest-ranked player that was not seeded. And him and I have had lots of really close matches. It's gone both ways in the past. So definitely, a tough first round. I am happy I played well," Fritz said.

While the interview seemed normal, there was something off as Fritz was wearing his white t-shirt inside out. The 25-year-old took to Instagram to post the clip of the interview and admit to the hilarious wardrobe malfunction.

"I went to press w my shirt inside out," he wrote on Instagram Story.

Screengrab from Instagram

Taylor Fritz to face Shintaro Mochizuki in R2 in Tokyo

Taylor Fritz

After a difficult first-round draw, Taylor Fritz will come up against World No. 215 Shintaro Mochicuki in the second round of the Japan Open. The 20-year-old from Kawasaki, Japan, received a main draw wildcard and created an upset in his first-round match. He bettered World No. 31 Tomas Martin Etcheverry of Argentina in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6 (5), to pick up his first win on the ATP Tour.

The second round match will take place on Thursday, October 19. Taylor Fritz arrived in Tokyo to defend 500 points after a disappointing exit in the second round of the ATP 1000 Shanghai Masters at the hands of Diego Schwartzman.

Last year, Fritz defeated Denis Shapovalov and Frances Tiafoe to lift the trophy in Japan. This year, he has been drawn in a tough top half that not only features Tiafoe but also Alex de Minaur and recently crowned Shanghai Masters champion Hubert Hurkacz.

Fritz is looking to book his spot in the ATP Finals in Turin and is currently ranked No. 9 in the race to the Finals with 2,965 points. Holger Rune currently occupies the No. 8 spot with 3,110 points.