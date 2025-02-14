Taylor Fritz swoons over girlfriend Morgan Riddle's stylish presence at Thom Browne fashion show during NYFW

Taylor Fritz couldn't help but admire his girlfriend, Morgan Riddle, as she made a dazzling appearance at the Thom Browne Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week. Riddle, a social media influencer, captivated in an elegant blue dress.

Riddle attended the Thom Browne Fall 2025 fashion show on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. Thom Browne, a visionary American fashion designer and chairman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA), showcased his latest collection inspired by the serene art of bird watching.

The runway was transformed into a whimsical aviary, with over two thousand white paper origami birds suspended above the stage. The ethereal ambiance complemented the intricate designs on display.

Riddle took to social media to post a series of photos from the show, sharing her experience with her followers. The images showcased her sophisticated blue Thom Browne dress adorned with white collars, paired with sleek black stilettos and a chic handbag.

One particularly striking photo featured Riddle posing among the delicate origami birds, a nod to the thematic inspiration behind Browne's collection.

"@thombrowne fall 2025 🤍 🪶 ," Riddle captioned her Instagram post.

Fritz, while defending his title at the Delray Beach Open in Florida, made sure to show his appreciation despite his busy schedule. He commented on Riddle’s Instagram post with a string of heart-eye emojis.

"😍😍😍."

Taylor Fritz's comment on Morgan Riddle's Instagram post/@moorrgs

Taylor Fritz opens up about the stark lifestyle differences between him and girlfriend Morgan Riddle

In Picture: Taylor Fritz and Morgan Riddle during the 2023 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)

Taylor Fritz revealed that his girlfriend Morgan Riddle had a busier schedule since he lacked the energy for social events like the latter. During a post-match press conference at the 2024 Shanghai Masters, Fritz admitted that Riddle, a well-known social media personality, had a more hectic lifestyle, as he preferred to stay in rather than go out frequently.

"Oh, I would say Morgan's busier. She goes out and does more stuff. I don't have much of a battery for, like, going out and being in public, doing social things, so she packs on some pretty busy days."

The American tennis star added:

"At tournaments, I like to be very lazy. I like to just, you know, take care of my business at the courts, practice, do the physio work, take care of my body, and then just relax. I think she's probably more, I mean, I may be a little more doing more physical stuff, but I think she's being really busy."

Two-time defending champion Taylor Fritz defeated Yunchaokete Bu 7-6(4), 6-2 to reach the Delray Beach Open quarterfinals, where he will take on eighth-seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina on February 14. The winner of the match will face either fourth-seed Matteo Arnaldi or sixth-seed Brandon Nakashima in the semifinals.`

