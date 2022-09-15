"Thanks for the carry boys" - Taylor Fritz credits his teammates for getting the win against Great Britain after his loss in the Davis Cup tie

The United States defeated home favorites Great Britain in their Davis Cup tie in Glasgow despite Taylor Fritz losing his singles match against Cameron Norrie.

The American No. 1 was beaten in a three-set thriller by Norrie after taking the first set against World No. 8.

Fritz took to social media to thank his teammates for getting the win in the tie despite his loss.

"Thanks for the carry boys @DavisCup @TommyPaul1 @JackSock92 @RajeevRam" tweeted Taylor.

In their deciding doubles match against Andy Murray and Joe Salisbury, Sock and Ram rallied from a set down to win the match in a three-set thriller and win the tie for the US team.

"I wasn’t playing my best tennis, Taylor came out firing" - Cameron Norrie after getting the win against Taylor Fritz

Taylor Fritz in action at the Davis Cup Group D match between United States v Great Britain

Taylor Fritz outplayed Wimbledon semifinalist Cameron Norrie in the early stages of the match and broke Norrie's serve twice in the opening set. But the Brit was able to hold his own and bounced back in the second and third sets to take the match in three sets 2-6, 7-6(2), 7-5.

Norrie credited the home crowd for rallying him throughout the match and helping him in his comeback win.

“Honestly I owe it all to the crowd, you guys were amazing. I wasn’t playing my best tennis, Taylor came out firing," said Norrie.

“I managed to hang in there in the second set, I played well in the tie-break and hung tough in the third set again. I loved the atmosphere, it’s just great to be back in Glasgow. I knew what I had to do, I had to come out and get a win for the team and I managed to do that,” added the British No.1

Taylor Fritz headed into the match after Tommy Paul helped the team get their first win of the tie after his win over Dan Evans.

Meanwhile, Evans revealed that he that he "probably lost the match in the first set" and had an uphill battle against an opponent he credited for the win.

“It was a good match. I probably lost the match in the first set. Very slow court. It took a lot to get used to the balls. All credit to Tommy. I thought he served well when I had my chances. It’s a tough one. But another good effort I guess. That’s Davis Cup, isn’t it?" said Evans.

BBC Sport @BBCSport Cameron Norrie beat Taylor Fritz to bring Great Britain level with the United States in their Davis Cup group opener. Cameron Norrie beat Taylor Fritz to bring Great Britain level with the United States in their Davis Cup group opener.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Keshav Gopalan