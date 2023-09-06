Tennis fans couldn't contain their amusement at Taylor Fritz being confused with American popstar Taylor Swift during his 2023 US Open quarterfinal against Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic surpassed Roger Federer on the all-time Grand Slam semifinal list by advancing to his 47th Grand Slam semifinal. The Serb defeated Fritz 6-1, 6-4, 6-4 to extend his winning streak against Americans to 30. He also claimed his eighth win over the World No. 9, having won each of their tour-level encounters.

An entertaining twist took place during Fritz and Djokovic's clash at Flushing Meadows, when former player turned commentator Mary Carillo mistakenly referred to Fritz as Taylor Swift.

The mix-up sparked amusement among fans, with many suggesting that the popstar would have posed a more significant challenge to the Serb than the World No. 9 did.

"I'm honestly starting to believe even Taylor Swift would have tested Novak Djokovic more than Taylor Fritz has done so far," one fan commented.

Expand Tweet

"She'd have a better chance than Fritz," another fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

"Taylor Swift would actually be doing a better job than this....," another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

One user hilariously suggested that Taylor Swift should consider taking legal action against Fritz for sharing her first name, due to his subpar performance against Djokovic.

"Not gonna lie, if I were Taylor Swift I would be suing the absolute sh*t out of Taylor Fritz for having a name extremely close to hers after a performance like this," the user posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more fan reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"It's funny when it happens, I don't really care" - Taylor Fritz on being mistakenly addressed as Taylor Swift prior to US Open QF against Novak Djokovic

Fritz exits the 2023 US Open

Prior to his 2023 US Open campaign, Taylor Fritz was asked about people mistakenly calling him by Taylor Swift's name. While the American admitted that the mix-up was a frequent occurrence, he stated that he wasn't bothered by it.

"Yeah, I've heard a lot of people say Taylor Swift instead of Taylor Fritz, I don't see the similarities really so much. I don't know. It's funny when it happens. I don't really care, obviously" he said.

The World No, 9 has been accidentally referred to as Taylor Swift on the court previously as well. Following his defeat to Juan Martin del Potro in an exhibition match in 2018, an announcer referred to the 25-year-old by the popstar's name, leading the American to correct her mistake.

Following his win over Fritz, Novak Djokovic will lock horns with the winner of the match between Frances Tiafoe and Ben Shelton. While the Serb is yet to encounter Shelton on the tour, he enjoys a 2-0 record against Tiafoe.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis