Taylor Swift reason for Serena Williams' daughter Olympia cheering for Kansas City Chief, father Alexis Ohanian reveals

Serena Williams' husband and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian recently revealed that their daughter, Olympia, had developed a fondness for the Kansas City Chiefs after witnessing Taylor Swift cheering for the team.

On Sunday, October 22, Swift attended yet another Chiefs game, showing her support for rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce from the VIP box. The game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers saw an exhilarating matchup, with both teams exchanging scoring drives until the third quarter.

Alexis Ohanian took to social media to reveal that his daughter, Olympia, had developed a newfound love for the Kansas City Chiefs, affectionately referring to them as "the red team." This newfound passion was sparked when she noticed the renowned mega pop star showing her support for the Chiefs.

"My daughter has just declared she's a fan of "the red team" because she sees @taylorswift13 cheering for them," Ohanian posted on X (formerly Twitter).

"Example of women carrying the sports industry" - Alexis Ohanian praises Taylor Swift for helping boost NFL's TV ratings

Earlier this month, Alexis Ohanian praised Taylor Swift for her significant contribution in boosting the television ratings of the National Football League (NFL). The ratings witnessed a remarkable surge during the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets on October 1.

Swift was present at the game, supporting Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. The Chiefs, who are the reigning Super Bowl champions, secured a 23-20 hard-fought victory. The win was made possible by a pivotal field goal from Harrison Butker during the fourth quarter, which was then followed by a subsequent mishandled snap by Zach Wilson.

On October 2, NBC, the broadcasting network for the game announced that the match had garnered an impressive average of 27 million viewers. This remarkable viewership surpassed any previous Sunday game since Super Bowl LVII. Moreover, the game successfully attracted an additional two million female viewers, potentially influenced by the presence of Taylor Swift.

Alexis Ohanian, who has been a steadfast advocate for women's sports, took to social media and stated that the mega pop star's presence influencing the increase in viewership of the match between the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets is another example why women are important for the sports industry.

"Another example of women carrying the sports industry 😄 Attention is everything," Ohanian posted on X.

