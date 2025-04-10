Taylor Townsend gets emotional about being away from son Adyn, talks about 'sacrifice' as a working mom

Taylor Townsend spoke openly about the emotional rollercoaster that is being a working mom, shedding light on the psychological price of being separated from her son, Adyn. From balancing a hectic tour schedule to experiencing nighttime tears and homesickness, Townsend's unfiltered words create a vivid image of the sacrifices mothers in sports endure.

Having given birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey, on March 14, 2021, Townsend has not shied away from sharing experiences as an athlete and mother. However, as much as she's been open about sharing precious moments of Adyn, the tennis player has stayed tight-lipped about his father, opting to direct public gaze towards her athlete-mom adventures instead.

On April 9, 2025, the American player shared a brief video clip from The Ashley Nicole Show on her Instagram Stories. The clip discussed the struggles of having a child under five—struggles Townsend is familiar with as she has a four-year-old Adyn herself.

"I feel this in my soul," she wrote. "I cry many nights when I’m away from AJ, but I have to sacrifice now. I just pray it’s worthwhile."

Screengrab of Taylor Townsend's Instagram stories (@tay_taytownsend)

Townsend's tearful post arrived shortly after she completed her campaign at the 2025 Miami Open. There, she made it to the third round in singles following a strong progression through qualifying, before being beaten by ninth seed Zheng Qinwen in a close 1-6, 6-7(3) encounter. In doubles, she teamed with Katerina Siniakova and advanced to the quarterfinals. The top-seeded team eventually lost to Miyu Kato and Cristina Bucsa in a tight match.

When Taylor Townsend reflected on the life lessons she’s learned through motherhood

In Picture: Taylor Townsend during the 2024 Credit One Charleston Open (Source: Getty)

During a 2023 US Open press conference, Taylor Townsend spoke candidly about how having a child has changed her perspective on life. With a hint of humor, she laughed that parenting at times makes one want to pull their hair out. She admitted that she used to try micromanaging everything, but motherhood taught her to learn to accept that she can't always be in charge.

"I think like being a parent makes you want to pull your hair out (laughter). I think it's more so, like, learning and understanding when to push. Basically to understand that most of the time, like, you want to be in control but you're not in control, so you can control what you can, and what you can't you got to let go," Townsend said.

Taylor Townsend added that this life transformation has infused her with fresh outlook, renewing her passion for tennis and giving her self-confidence every time she sets foot on the court.

