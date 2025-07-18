Taylor Townsend gets emotional over heartfelt gesture for son Adyn as she takes on "tooth fairy" role

Taylor Townsend recently documented how she tried to connect with her four-year-old son, Adyn, by leaving a note under his pillow after he lost a tooth. Taking on the role of "tooth fairy" evidently brought the doubles World No. 2 great joy.

Ad

Townsend has enjoyed a great campaign in women's doubles on the WTA Tour over the last few months. The American partnered with the Czech Republic's Katerina Siniakova to win the 2024 Wimbledon and the 2025 Australian Open. More recently, the duo went out in the semifinals of the 2025 Wimbledon.

Taylor Townsend is also flourishing off the court these days as she takes care of her son, Adyn Aubrey. Earlier on Thursday (July 17), the nine-time WTA doubles titlist took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers that her son has begun teething. To reward him, she acted as the "tooth fairy" and left him some money along with a handwritten note.

Ad

Trending

"Okay, you guys. So I'm in AJ's room and you know what, he lost a tooth today, another one. So I had to go under his bed and put a note, and I had to remember to write in cursive," Taylor Townsend said in her Instagram stories. "Because I had to make this note look like not my handwriting. So I wrote him a note, put it under his pillow with a little cash too. So cute I can't!"

Ad

Via Taylor Townsend Instagram stories

Last month, the 29-year-old made her feelings clear to Tennis Channel about the tough choice of leaving her son back home to travel from one tournament to another on the pro circuit.

Ad

Taylor Townsend on leaving her son behind as she travels globally: "S**t, this is hard for us!"

Taylor Townsend didn't mince her words when it came to dissecting the struggles of your average tennis pro. The American claimed that most players on the circuit "live out of a suitcase" and order food from outside regularly.

Ad

In that context, leaving her four-year-old son Adyn back home was the most preferable option for the single mother. Townsend said,

"A lot of people ask me, 'Why don’t you travel with him?' I'm like, 'S**t, this is hard for us!' It's really hard for us, I mean we jump time zones going hotel to hotel, new place to new place, week after week, like, living out of a suitcase," Townsend told Tennis Channel's Prakash Amitraj in June. "No home-cooked meals. You eat out every night, or Uber Eats, or whatever. This is a hard life for us! So it's very difficult for them."

Ad

"So I make the sacrifice, personally I'm like, 'I'd rather you have your routine and be home, and have some solid structure.' That's important to me for his development."

Expand Tweet

Taylor Townsend will be eager to put together a good run in both singles and doubles during the upcoming North American hardcourt swing. The 29-year-old recorded her lone career WTA 1000 quarterfinal appearance at last year's Canadian Open and also won the doubles title at the 2023 Cincinnati Open with fellow countrywoman Alycia Parks.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rudra Biswas Rudra is a seasoned tennis journalist at Sportskeeda who has followed the sport for over a decade. Whether it's breaking news or tactically analyzing a match, he thrives in reporting it. When he isn't working, he's probably spending time with friends or watching art films. He has also played tennis for over eight years and his favourite tennis player of all time is Rafael Nadal. Know More