Taylor Townsend gives adorable shout-out to son Adyn after his crucial advice sees her through to Citi DC Open QF

After advancing to the quarterfinal round at the Mubadala 2025 Citi DC Open, Taylor Townsend gave an adorable shout-out to her son Adyn for his valuable advice. The American defeated No. 6 seed Sofia Kenin 6-3, 6-0 to earn a spot in the final eight at the William H.G. FitzGerald Tennis Center on Thursday.She earned the dominating victory in front of a big turnout, which also included her four-year-old son. Adyn Aubrey was seen cheering for his mother from the stands as she continued her remarkable run at the competition. Following her win on Thursday, Townsend shared a sweet moment during the interview by recalling her son's advice of maintaining the motion. She further said that she was simply following his words and keeping the momentum going.&quot;He was like, I got motion, we gotta keep that motion,&quot; Townsend reflected. &quot;So, yeah I'm just keeping my motion. That's all that it is.&quot;Townsend also clinched a spot in the women's doubles semifinal round. She partnered with Zhang Shuai and bested Venus Williams and Hailey Baptiste 6-4, 3-6, (10-6) on Wednesday. The winning duo will lock horns with Emma Raducanu and Elena Rybakina on Friday.Taylor Townsend receives praise from Ben Shelton ahead of their US Open mixed doubles partnershipTaylor Townsend of the United States at the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida (Photo by Getty Images)Taylor Townsend recently received praise from Ben Shelton ahead of their appearance in mixed doubles at the 2025 US Open. The 29-year-old has shown an incredible run this year by winning her second Grand Slam doubles title at the 2025 Australian Open with partner Katerina Siniakova.The WTA doubles No. 2 will pair up with Shelton for the second time since the 2023 US Open. Back then, the duo made their way to the semifinals before falling to Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek. Shelton reflected on their 2023 US Open partnership and stated that Townsend is the best mixed doubles player in the world and that he wouldn't have played in the event if he couldn't play alongside her.“Obviously we made a semis run at the US Open. Personally, if I wasn’t still in the singles, we probably would have had a good shot at taking that title,&quot; Shelton said. “Yeah, she’s the best mixed doubles player in the world, hands down. So if I was going to play, I wasn’t going to play at all unless I could play with her.&quot; (via thetennisgazette.com)Taylor Townsend competed in singles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles at this year's Wimbledon Championships.