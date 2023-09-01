10th seed Karolina Muchova expressed admiration for Taylor Townsend, emphasizing that Townsend is her preferred conversation partner in the locker room. Muchova further encouraged Townsend to continue performing at her highest level despite her exit from the ongoing US Open.

On the sunny afternoon of September 1 at Louis Armstrong Stadium, Karolina Muchova sent Taylor Townsend packing with a 7-6(0), 6-3 defeat in the third round at Flushing Meadows, securing herself a spot in the second week.

In an electrifying opening act where both players brought their A-game to the court, Karolina Muchova seized the advantage in the tiebreaker of the first set, where she served up a bagel, and then kept her nerves to take the second comfortably.

During her post-match press conference, Karolina Muchova expressed her appreciation for Taylor Townsend's companionship and noted the striking resemblance in their playing styles.

The Czech expressed a desire for the 32nd-ranked American to continue engaging in the current style of gameplay, characterized by passion and intensity.

“Taylor is the one I always chitchat a little bit in the locker [with]. She's very nice girl also. Yeah, we talk just fine. Again, she has a great game. She's funny. So we talk here and there, and yeah, that's probably what I would say. I wish her the best, because I like the game she plays. It's very similar to mine, so that's what I as well told her at the net. Yeah, she's bringing the fire now, so I hope she keeps going," she stated.

Karolina Muchova will next take the court against Xinyu Wang of China on Sunday for their fourth-round encounter.

Karolina Muchova makes a comparison between men’s and women’s tennis

Karolina Muchova in action

Karolina Muchova believes that women's tennis has taken a turn for the better, becoming a real rollercoaster ride of excitement and surprises that is just as captivating as the men's game. The Czech is of the opinion that it's high time for the gender wage gap to kick the bucket in the world of tennis.

In a recent interview with Vogue, Muchova acknowledged her limited ability to directly impact the wage discrepancy between the two tours. Simultaneously, she highlighted the increasing trend of spectator attendance in women's matches, saying:

“It is something that I cannot influence from my position. I understand that the organizers have signed contracts and new television rights. For a long time, men's tennis was considered more attractive, but lately it seems to me that women's tennis has become more fun, more unpredictable. The stadiums are starting to fill up, we could see it in the Roland Garros final."