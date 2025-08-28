  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • Jelena Ostapenko
  • "Taylor Townsend didn't say sorry" - Jelena Ostapenko issues clarification about her heated argument with American after US Open exit

"Taylor Townsend didn't say sorry" - Jelena Ostapenko issues clarification about her heated argument with American after US Open exit

By Sudipto Pati
Modified Aug 28, 2025 02:18 GMT
Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open (background), Jelena Ostapenko (bottom inset), Sources: Getty
Jelena Ostapenko and Taylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open (background), Jelena Ostapenko (bottom inset), Sources: Getty

Jelena Ostapenko issued a clarification about her exchange with Taylor Townsend at the end of their women's singles second-round match at the 2025 US Open. Townsend won the match 7-5, 6-1, and after its conclusion, was confronted by Ostapenko when the two players came together to shake hands at the net.

Ad

The Latvian's anger at the American stemmed from the latter not apologizing after winning a point that involved the net cord. Typically, in such situations, the player benefiting from the net cord apologizes to the opponent. However, there are no hard-and-fast rules that make apologies in such scenarios mandatory.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to share her side of the story, Jelena Ostapenko wrote:

"Just a small update about the match. Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. There are some rules in tennis that most players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland that doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Latvian also found fault in Taylor Townsend's pre-match warm-up routine, writing:

"In the beginning of the match all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at then which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match."
Ad

Taylor Townsend claimed shocking "no class, no education" jibe from Jelena Ostapenko at US Open

Taylor Townsend in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)
Taylor Townsend in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)

In the aftermath of the result, Taylor Townsend was asked about the heated altercation with Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 US Open. Here, the reigning WTA doubles No. 1 claimed that the Latvian had taken a nasty swipe at her over her education. According to Townsend, Ostapenko also threateningly warned the American to watch out for future matches between the pair outside the USA.

Ad
"She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it," Townsend said.

The win helped Taylor Townsend edge Jelena Ostapenko in the pair's head-to-head, with the American now leading 2-1. Up next for Townsend is a third-round clash at the 2025 US Open against No. 5 seed, Mirra Andreeva.

About the author
Sudipto Pati

Sudipto Pati

Twitter icon

Sudipto is a Tennis journalist at Sportskeeda holding a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. He has an experience of 3+ years across the market research, travel, health, lifestyle and sports sectors.

Sudipto has followed Tennis since the early 2000s and stays up-to-date with the sport by following both active and former Tennis players, and seasoned journalists. He also follows ATP and WTA updates, watches documentaries and interviews of professionals, and only reads esteemed publications. He sources all information for his articles only from credible publications stays away from unsubstantiated claims. In just a matter of 3 months, he has gained a readership of almost 2 million at Sportskeeda!

Sudipto admires Rafael Nadal for his fiercely competitive on-court nature and his ability to make memorable comebacks after injury layoffs. The Spaniard may be the GOAT for him, but he also respects the accomplishments of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer.

Beyond Tennis, Sudipto also has an interest in music, football, and video games alongside cooking and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sudipto Pati
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications