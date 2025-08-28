"Taylor Townsend didn't say sorry" - Jelena Ostapenko issues clarification about her heated argument with American after US Open exit

Jelena Ostapenko issued a clarification about her exchange with Taylor Townsend at the end of their women's singles second-round match at the 2025 US Open. Townsend won the match 7-5, 6-1, and after its conclusion, was confronted by Ostapenko when the two players came together to shake hands at the net.The Latvian's anger at the American stemmed from the latter not apologizing after winning a point that involved the net cord. Typically, in such situations, the player benefiting from the net cord apologizes to the opponent. However, there are no hard-and-fast rules that make apologies in such scenarios mandatory.Taking to her Instagram Stories to share her side of the story, Jelena Ostapenko wrote:&quot;Just a small update about the match. Today after the match I told my opponent that she was very disrespectful as she had a net ball in a very deciding moment and didn't say sorry, but her answer was that she doesn't have to say sorry at all. There are some rules in tennis that most players follow and it was the first time ever that this happened to me on tour. If she plays in her homeland that doesn't mean that she can behave and do whatever she wants.&quot;The Latvian also found fault in Taylor Townsend's pre-match warm-up routine, writing:&quot;In the beginning of the match all players are supposed to start warm up on the baseline. The opponent came out and straight away started the warm up at then which is very disrespectful and against the rules of a tennis match.&quot;Taylor Townsend claimed shocking &quot;no class, no education&quot; jibe from Jelena Ostapenko at US OpenTaylor Townsend in action at the 2025 US Open (Source: Getty)In the aftermath of the result, Taylor Townsend was asked about the heated altercation with Jelena Ostapenko at the 2025 US Open. Here, the reigning WTA doubles No. 1 claimed that the Latvian had taken a nasty swipe at her over her education. According to Townsend, Ostapenko also threateningly warned the American to watch out for future matches between the pair outside the USA.&quot;She told me I have no class, I have no education and to see what happens when we get outside the US. I'm looking forward to it,&quot; Townsend said.The win helped Taylor Townsend edge Jelena Ostapenko in the pair's head-to-head, with the American now leading 2-1. Up next for Townsend is a third-round clash at the 2025 US Open against No. 5 seed, Mirra Andreeva.