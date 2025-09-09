Taylor Townsend says the birth of her son Adyn changed the way she plays tennis: "Kids are not scared of anything"

The current World No. 1 in the doubles category, Taylor Townsend, has impressively concluded her US Open tournament. The prominent player has recently shared her thoughts on how her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, has transformed the way she plays the sport.Taylor Townsend played in the doubles category with Katerina Siniakova, the ten-time major champion in women's doubles. The duo that won the 2024 Wimbledon Championships and the 2025 Australian Open reached the US Open women's doubles final but was defeated by Erin Routliffe and Gabriela Dabrowski. In her singles category, she was defeated in the round of 16 by former World No. 2, Czech player Barbora Krejcikova.Through Boardroom's Instagram post, Taylor Townsend reflected her thoughts on how her son has changed her perspective on approaching tennis. She gave birth to her son, Adyn Aubrey Johnson, in 2021. Furthermore, she added that her changed mindset was influenced by her kid's fearless spirit, among other things.&quot;AJ (Adyn Aubrey Johnson) has changed the way I play big points because he has gotten me to just be bold and just be free. He has helped me to be able to embrace the pressure, embrace the moment and just go for it. What I've learned with kids is that they're not scared of anything.&quot;She continued,&quot;Us as adults, we actually sometimes stop them from being free because of our fears. They're not born with fear. Fear is learned so for me I've learned how to just let go, let go of the fear and just jump.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the mixed doubles championships, Taylor Townsend played with the current World No. 6, Ben Shelton and concluded her journey in the quarter-final round.Taylor Townsend reflects on her notable performances at the 2025 US Open tournamentTaylor Townsend at the 2025 US Open - Day 6 - Source: GettyDuring her recent appearance on the television program 'CBS Mornings', Townsend expressed the significance of her 2025 US Open tournament journey, during which she achieved notable feats across all three categories: the women's singles, doubles, and mixed doubles. She added via the CBS News official site,&quot;I think the biggest way that it changed me was my self-worth got to be on display, the way that I've been working on myself and the person that I am and how I want to show up in the world.&quot;Throughout her career, the talented player, Townsend, has clinched ten doubles titles.