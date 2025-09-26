Taylor Townsend sends 4-word message to Ben Shelton's girlfriend Trinity Rodman as soccer star unlocks major achievement

Ben Shelton’s girlfriend and soccer star Trinity Rodman recently unlocked a major career milestone as she appeared on the cover of the EA FC 26. Reacting to her accomplishment, Taylor Townsend was quick to congratulate the Olympic champion.Shelton and Rodman began dating earlier this year. The duo made their relationship public with a social media post in March and have been each other's biggest cheerleaders since. Rodman has attended several tournaments to cheer for her boyfriend and seems to have developed a close friendship with Townsend.Most recently, Trinity Rodman took to her Instagram to share a snap of herself posing with a copy of the EA FC 26 with her gracing the cover. She captioned the post,“It's that time of year 🤩 Big thanks to.@easportsfc for my copy of #FC26, can't wait to get going.” View this post on Instagram Instagram PostReacting to this, Taylor Townsend sent her love to the soccer star, writing,“We just love her ❤️❤️.&quot;Via Rodman's Instagram comments section Rodman and Townsend have interacted on social media multiple times before. Last month, the soccer star gushed over the American’s mixed doubles partnership with Ben Shelton at the US Open. In another event, Townsend also congratulated Rodman for her return to action after being sidelined due to an injury.Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman engage in fun back-and-forth at US Open press conferenceShelton and Rodman arrive for the Washington Spirit v Seattle Reign game (Image Source: Getty) Ben Shelton and Trinity Rodman are undoubtedly a power couple of the sporting world. While Shelton is one of America's fastest rising tennis stars, Rodman has dominated the world of soccer in recent years.At the US Open last month, the duo gave fans a glimpse of their adorable relationship. Rodman crashed Shelton’s press conference and put him on blast in a hilarious fashion, asking,“How did it feel not being able to serve faster than 135 today? I know you like to serve big, and it wasn't breaking 140 today.”Shelton immediately broke into a grin and responded to the question while laughing, saying,“It was cold outside, so I think that was the main reason. I was focused on hitting spots, and I didn't hit those spots. So maybe I should have just served bigger. It's something that I'll definitely work on next time.”He then went on to jokingly take a dig at Rodman, adding,“Let anyone in the room at this point, huh?Days after Trinity Rodman crashed his press conference, Ben Shelton returned the favor as he turned up as a ‘surprise guest interviewer’ during her post-game interview.