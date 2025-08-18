Taylor Townsend sends emotional message to Carlos Alcaraz after Spaniard's sweet gesture for her son Adyn at Cincinnati Open

Taylor Townsend thanked Carlos Alcaraz for taking the time out and clicking a picture with her son, Adyn, at the Cincinnati Open. The Spaniard is still in Cincinnati to play in the final of the Masters 1000 event, while the WTA star has traveled to New York to prepare for the US Open.Townsend shared a post on Instagram about her time in Cincinnati. In the singles event, she reached the third round by defeating compatriot Danielle Collins and 13th seed Liudmila Samsonova in straight sets before falling to Jessica Bouzas Maneiro 6-4, 6-1. In the doubles event, as the third seed pair partnering Zhang Shuai, Townsend crashed out in the first round. In her Instagram post, she shared memorable moments from the event, including multiple images with her son Adyn. She captioned the post:&quot;Swung for the fence in Cincinnati🦖 Time to shoot for the stars in NYC💫🌌 Onto the next adventure ⏭️🗽&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe post also included an image of Carlos Alcaraz posing with Adyn. She shared the image on her Story as well and wrote:&quot;Thank you for this&quot;Taylor Townsend's Instagram Story (Image: Instagram @tay_taytownsend)Townsend welcomed her son, Adyn, on March 14, 2021. She has kept details about his father private. Adyn, now 4, often appears in his mother’s social media posts. She had also candidly acknowledged the challenges of motherhood on tour.Taylor Townsend and Carlos Alcaraz will play in the 2025 US Open mixed doubles eventCarlos Alcaraz at the 2025 Cincinnati Open - Source: GettyThe 2025 U.S. Open mixed doubles event has stirred controversy. Organizers slashed the draw from 32 to just 16 teams, introduced no-ad scoring, shortened sets, and cut the event to a two-day format. It also boasts a hefty $1 million prize, aimed at drawing in big-name singles stars. Critics argue the format sidelines top doubles specialists and turns competitive sport into a spectacle.Taylor Townsend will partner with Ben Shelton at the event, while Carlos Alcaraz teams up with Emma Raducanu. Their entry comes via wildcards and adds to an elite lineup that includes top singles names like Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek, and Jannik Sinner.However, it remains unclear how the Cincinnati Open finalists will complete the turnaround. On Monday, August 18, Sinner and Alcaraz will play the men's final while Swiatek will take on Jasmine Paolini in the women's final. Apart from Paolini, the remaining three finalists are scheduled to play within 24 hours in New York.