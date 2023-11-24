Team Finland call for "No War" with special poster at Davis Cup Finals SF

Finland is amid a fairytale run at the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, which has seen the underdogs qualify for the semifinals.

Team Finland squared off against heavyweights and 2022 runners-up Australia in the last four at the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga, Spain, on November 24. Australia's Alexei Popyrin defeated Finland's Otto Virtanen in straight sets, 7-6(5), 6-2, to give his country a 1-0 advantage. Alex de Minaur then defeated Emil Rusuuvuori in the second singles tie, 6-4, 6-3 to help Australia advance to the final.

Before the main action began, team Finland, featuring Emil Ruusuvuori, Harri Heliovaara, Otto Virtanen, Patrick Kaukovalta, and Patrik Niklas-Salminen, were pictured with a poster delivering a strong message of "No War."

The world is currently facing two major armed conflicts. One of them is in Finland's backyard as Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its 21st month. The war has resulted in casualties of over 10,000 civilians. Recently, tensions have also been high at the Finland-Russia border. Finland has accused Russia of orchestrating a refugee crisis on its border and closed several checkpoints.

Another fatal conflict is taking place in the Middle East between Israel and Palestine. The conflict began on October 7 when Hamas, a Palestinian military organization, infiltrated Israel, took the lives of civilians, and captured hostages.

In response, Israel launched airstrikes and ground military operations with the stated intention of eradicating Hamas. Israel's action has also caused widespread casualties and destruction of property. The conflict has resulted in the deaths of over 15,000 people.

Finland ousted defending champions Canada in Davis Cup quarterfinals

Finland's Otto Virtanen pictured at Davis Cup Finals

This was the first time Finland had ever qualified for the knockout stages of the Davis Cup. The Nordic nation was drawn alongside Netherlands, the USA, and Croatia in the group stage. Against all odds, Finland defeated one of the tournament favorites, USA, 3-0, and Croatia, 2-1, to finish in second place.

In Malaga, they had another tough task at hand facing defending champions Canada in the quarterfinals. Milos Raonic gave the Canadians the lead by downing Patrick Kaukovalta, 6-3, 7-5. The 1-0 advantage was neutralized by Otto Virtanen, who defeated Gabriel Diallo 6-4, 7-5. It all came down to the doubles tie.

Reigning US Open mixed doubles champion Harri Heliovaara teamed up with Virtanen to better Vasek Pospisil and Alexis Galarneau, 7-5, 6-3, to send Finland into its maiden Davis Cup semifinals.