Tel Aviv Open 2022: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Israel will host an ATP tournament for the first time since 1996 as the 2022 Tel Aviv Open gets underway on September 26.

21-time Major champion Novak Djokovic headlines the field as the top seed. The vaccine mandate in North America forced him to miss quite a few tournaments, including the US Open. He returned to action at the Laver Cup and will now participate in his first ATP event in two months.

Djokovic will also compete in doubles here and has teamed up with Jonathan Erlich for the same. The Serb won the only doubles title of his career back in 2010 at the Queen's Club Championships with Erlich as well.

2014 US Open champion Marin Cilic is the second seed. His season has been quite decent, with a maiden semifinal at the French Open being the highlight. He became just the fifth active player to make the last four at all four Majors.

Diego Schwartzman and Maxime Cressy round out the top four seeds. The latter made his breakthrough this year and reached a couple of finals before winning his maiden title in Newport.

2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem was awarded a wildcard to compete here. After frequent early exits since his comeback in March this year, he has made considerable progress over the last couple of months.

Botic van de Zandschulp, Aslan Karatsev, Albert Ramos Vinolas and Adrian Mannarino are some of the other well-known names participating in the Tel Aviv Open. Tommy Paul and Karen Khachanov were set to compete before they withdrew from the tournament.

Nevertheless, a solid field has been assembled to mark the return of tennis in Israel. Here's all the relevant broadcast information for the tournament.

Tel Aviv Open channel and live streaming list

Novak Djokovic is the top seed at the Tel Aviv Open.

Amazon Prime Video - United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland.

beIN SPORTS - Australia, Middle East & Singapore.

Iqiyi - China.

Eurosport - Czech Republic, Slovakia, Romania, Hungary, France, Russia, Scandinavia (excluding Denmark).

Nova Sport - Czech Republic.

TV2 - Denmark.

Sky Deutschland - Germany, Austria, Switzerland.

Sportcast (Super Tennis) - Italy.

Telefonica/Movistar - Spain.

Hellenic (OTE TV) - Greece.

Polsat - Poland.

WOWOW - Japan.

Tennis Channel - USA.

TSN - Canada.

ESPN - Latin America.

Discovery - India.

Live streaming will also be available on Tennis TV.

For more information regarding the broadcast of matches, click here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far