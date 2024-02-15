"Tell me you’re not fanboying over a loser misogynist" "Please get a grip" - Nick Kyrgios siding with Andrew Tate's remark angers fans

Nick Kyrgios 'fanboying' and aligning himself with social media personality and businessman Andrew Tate's remark has angered tennis fans online.

Tate is an extremely controversial figure, known for his unconventional views on masculinity and feminism. In 2016, he became the primary suspect in a rape investigation in the United Kingdom. Then in 2022, he faced arrest in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape, violence, and involvement in an organized crime syndicate.

This former kickboxer has faced severe consequences for his misogynistic beliefs and offensive videos, resulting in him getting banned from several social media platforms.

Recently, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Andrew Tate took to X (a social media platform where his account had been reinstated after a previous ban) and shared:

"What is love if not obsession?"

Expand Tweet

Nick Kyrgios then took to social media and concurred with Tate's remark, acknowledging that the former kickboxer was "speaking facts."

"I agree. Speaking facts as usual," Kyrgios posted on X (formerly Twitter), quoting Tate's tweet.

Expand Tweet

Tennis fans were disheartened by Kyrgios' alignment with Andrew Tate, and they took to social media to express their disappointment. One fan expressed their dismay at witnessing Kyrgios "fanboying over a loser misogynist like Tate."

"Pls tell me you’re not fanboying over a loser misogynist like tate?!?!? geeze," a fan posted on X.

Expand Tweet

Another fan expressed that Kyrgios should be cautious about the individuals he chooses to idolize.

"Bro please get a grip," the fan posted.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"The judgment Nick Kyrgios gets from the media is never correct" - Dane Sweeny

Nick Kyrgios at the 2024 Australian Open

Australian tennis player Dane Sweeny recently gave his thoughts on compatriot Nick Kyrgios. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Sweeny stated that Kyrgios was undoubtedly one of the most talented players in the tennis circuit currently.

"Yeah, definitely. I think he is probably the most talented or one of the most talented right now. I don't know him too much on a personal level, so really can't say too much," Sweeny said.

Sweeny voiced his disapproval of the media's tendency to employ clickbait tactics and manipulate information when reporting on Kyrgios. He stated that the media's judgment of the former World No. 13 is consistently flawed and inaccurate.

While Sweeny admitted to not having a personal relationship with Kyrgios, he emphasized that the 28-year-old is "good for the sport."

"I know the media likes to skew things. The judgement he gets from the media is never correct. So, I don't have too much to say about him, but he is so good for the sport," he said.

Dane Sweeny also expressed his hope to witness the return of Nick Kyrgios, who has been absent from the playing circuit due to injuries. The World No. 194 believes that Kyrgios possesses the ability to attract attention towards the game, whether through positive or negative means and consequently make it "more renowned."

"Not many people can bring that much attention to the sport, good or bad. At the end of the day, he is bringing attention to the sport, making it more renowned. So, that helps for sure and I hope to see him back on court soon," he added.