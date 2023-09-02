"Telling agent to get him a good clothes sponsor?" - Fans react to Ben Shelton's celebration while wearing Roger Federer-backed 'On' at US Open

Ben Shelton's peculiar celebration while wearing Roger Federer-backed 'On' apparel at the 2023 US Open has garnered significant attention from tennis fans, who flooded social media with their hilarious reactions.

Home favorite Shelton defeated Pedro Cachin 1-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the opening round before earning a walkover against Dominic Thiem in the second round. The American continued his fine form at the New York Major when he cruised past Aslan Karatsev on Friday. The lefty's precise forehand shots and powerful serves helped him overcome the Russian 6-4, 3-6, 6-2, 6-0.

To celebrate his match point, Shelton pulled off the iconic hotline bling celebration in front of the home crowd.

Expand Tweet

Fans were quick to post their hilarious comments on Shelton's unusual celebration. One fan jokingly suggested that Shelton, who is wearing apparel from Federer-backed 'On', might be calling his agent to get him good apparel sponsors.

"Is he telling his agent to get him a good clothes sponsor?," their tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Another fan wrote that the celebration meant 'second week calling' for Shelton who advanced to the fourth round of the Grand Slam.

"SECOND WEEK CALLING," wrote the fan.

Expand Tweet

Here are a few other reactions to Ben Shelton's celebration:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

"This is the greatest atmosphere in tennis" - Ben Shelton impressed by home crowd's support at the US Open

Ben Shelton at the 2023 US Open

Ben Shelton was impressed by the massive support from home fans during his US Open third-round match at the Grandstand Stadium. With a capacity of over 8,000, the stadium was packed with supporters on Friday, who cheered for the youngster.

Addressing the crowd after his win, Shelton stated that the US fans produced the greatest atmosphere in tennis.

"I am proud to be an American. This is the greatest atmopshere in tennis, so being an American here is unmatched and I appreciate you guys support," Shelton said.

Shelton went on to reflect on his match-winning performance. The World No. 36, who won 86 percent of his first serve points, was delighted with the way he served.

"I am really pleased with my performance today," he stated. "Happy with the way I served. I think it was one of my best serving days ever."

Ben Shelton will next face Tommy Paul in an all-American face-off in the fourth round. Paul won the only meeting between the two at the 2023 Australian Open over four sets.

Shelton will be keen to reach the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for just the second time in his career when he meets Paul on Sunday, September 3.

Who Are Roger Federer's Kids? Know All About Federer's Twins