"Tennis became something bigger when I lost my father" - Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission as Andre Agassi looks on

Aryna Sabalenka shared how her father's passing was a turning point in her tennis career and expressed her desire to inspire the next generation by setting a good example. The Belarusian last competed at the Wuhan Open, where she fell short of points and lost to Jessica Pegula in the semifinals. Aryna Sabalenka was born to Sergey and Yulia in 1998. Her father, Sergey, was an ice hockey player and played an integral role in shaping his daughter's athletic talent. The tennis player often talked about her father's positive personality and how she wished to be like him when she grew up. In 2019, Sergey's sudden passing from meningitis left a lasting void in Sabalenka's heart. She grieved the loss but promised to make her mother and sister proud by becoming the best in the world. At the recent Prudential NextGen Access event, sharing the stage with Andre Agassi, Sabalenka shared that tennis took on a deeper meaning after she lost her father. She also spoke about inspiring the next generation and setting a positive example through her career achievements.&quot;For me, tennis became something bigger when I lost my father. I just want to see how far I can get in this sport, and I want to inspire next generation. I want to be a good example. Maybe sometimes I'm not a good example, but it's also an example how not to do. But most of the times I'm trying to be a good example for the next generation, and that's what keeps me moving and inspires me.&quot;Aryna Sabalenka won 21 WTA Tour-level titles in her career, including four Majors. Aryna Sabalenka once shared how she dealt with her emotional moments away from social mediaSabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: GettyAryna Sabalenka went through a rough patch in 2019 after her father passed away. Although she made her singles top-10 debut that year, the Belarusian chose to keep her emotions private, mourning her father’s untimely death by visiting churches to light candles for her late father and grandfather.&quot;I’m really open. But I have to say, when I lost my dad, from time to time, I would go to the church and put a candle for his memory and the memory of my grandfather. It’s something you never show on social media. I’m not gonna be the one in the church filming,&quot; she said to Flaunt magazine. Sabalenka, the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour, became the first singles woman player to defend the US Open title since Serena Williams bagged back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.