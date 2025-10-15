  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • "Tennis became something bigger when I lost my father" - Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission as Andre Agassi looks on

"Tennis became something bigger when I lost my father" - Aryna Sabalenka makes emotional admission as Andre Agassi looks on

By Agnijeeta Majumder
Modified Oct 15, 2025 07:12 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka and Andre Agassi
Aryna Sabalenka and Andre Agassi; All sources - Getty

Aryna Sabalenka shared how her father's passing was a turning point in her tennis career and expressed her desire to inspire the next generation by setting a good example. The Belarusian last competed at the Wuhan Open, where she fell short of points and lost to Jessica Pegula in the semifinals.

Ad

Aryna Sabalenka was born to Sergey and Yulia in 1998. Her father, Sergey, was an ice hockey player and played an integral role in shaping his daughter's athletic talent. The tennis player often talked about her father's positive personality and how she wished to be like him when she grew up.

In 2019, Sergey's sudden passing from meningitis left a lasting void in Sabalenka's heart. She grieved the loss but promised to make her mother and sister proud by becoming the best in the world. At the recent Prudential NextGen Access event, sharing the stage with Andre Agassi, Sabalenka shared that tennis took on a deeper meaning after she lost her father. She also spoke about inspiring the next generation and setting a positive example through her career achievements.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"For me, tennis became something bigger when I lost my father. I just want to see how far I can get in this sport, and I want to inspire next generation. I want to be a good example. Maybe sometimes I'm not a good example, but it's also an example how not to do. But most of the times I'm trying to be a good example for the next generation, and that's what keeps me moving and inspires me."
Ad
Ad

Aryna Sabalenka won 21 WTA Tour-level titles in her career, including four Majors.

Aryna Sabalenka once shared how she dealt with her emotional moments away from social media

Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty
Sabalenka at the 2025 US Open - Previews - Source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka went through a rough patch in 2019 after her father passed away. Although she made her singles top-10 debut that year, the Belarusian chose to keep her emotions private, mourning her father’s untimely death by visiting churches to light candles for her late father and grandfather.

Ad
"I’m really open. But I have to say, when I lost my dad, from time to time, I would go to the church and put a candle for his memory and the memory of my grandfather. It’s something you never show on social media. I’m not gonna be the one in the church filming," she said to Flaunt magazine.

Sabalenka, the top-ranked player on the WTA Tour, became the first singles woman player to defend the US Open title since Serena Williams bagged back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014.

About the author
Agnijeeta Majumder

Agnijeeta Majumder

Twitter icon

Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.

Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.

When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Agnijeeta Majumder
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications