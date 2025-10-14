Andre Agassi & Aryna Sabalenka make unexpected tennis pair in Hong Kong as World No. 1 moves on from Wuhan loss with glamorous night out

Aryna Sabalenka made an unexpected appearance alongside Andre Agassi at the Prudential NextGen Access event following her shocking Wuhan Open loss. She also stepped out for a fun night in a glamorous outfit while in the special administrative region of China.Aryna Sabalenka began her 2025 season with her 18th singles title win at the Brisbane International. She aimed for a three-peat at the Australian Open but lost to Madison Keys in the finals. The Belarusian also missed her chance of winning the French Open after succumbing to No. 3 Coco Gauff. After a semifinal loss at Wimbledon, the 27-year-old bagged her second straight US Open title to conclude her North American hard-court swing. After a shocking exit from the Wuhan Open, Sabalenka attended the Prudential NextGen Access event, sharing the panel with tennis legend Andre Agassi in Hong Kong. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThis came after Sabalenka posted pictures of her night out in Hong Kong on her Instagram handle. She decked up in a gorgeous white dress and enjoyed delectable food, night views of the city, and struck fun poses with her friends. &quot;Hong Kong knows how to do a night out,&quot; her post caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAryna Sabalenka recently faced a slew of criticism after her controversial racket throw that almost injured a ball boy during the Wuhan Open semifinals.Aryna Sabalenka made her feelings known about meeting Andre Agassi at the MGM Rewards SlamSabalenka and Agassi at the MGM Rewards Slam - (Source: Getty)Before Aryna Sabalenka's Indian Wells Masters stint in California, she attended the exhibition match at the MGM Rewards Slam alongside Andre Agassi. They faced off against Naomi Osaka and Mardy Fish in the exhibition match and won it 10-8 in a single-round tie-break game.Ahead of the game, Agassi and Sabalenka were asked how their partnership shone on the court. The former playfully replied:&quot;We're better because of [my] partner, I'm already sweating just being close to her,&quot; he told to Emily Austin in an interview. After the match, the Belarusian expressed that she had a great time with the American, having met him for the first time. “We actually had a great chat after the exhibition. He gave me his advice on tennis which is actually working so thank you Andre. He’s such a nice guy and his timing and his tennis is still really good.&quot; (via Tennis Channel)She further added how Agassi didn't admit to practising but served better than her. &quot;I was really impressed by his timing and he was like ‘oh I’m not training that much I’m not playing tennis.’ Then he serves and his serve is better than mine in terms of timing and I was like ‘okay I think we’re doing something wrong.’ But it was fun playing that exhibition and especially with Andre, it was fun.” Agassi won eight Grand Slam singles titles in his career, besides an Olympic gold at the 1996 Games.